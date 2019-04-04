America has long been known as a land of opportunity, where all people — especially those who have served our country overseas — can pursue their dreams and build a better life for their families. But too often, the reality falls far short of the dream.

Today a wide array of economic and regulatory barriers stand in the way of Americans — including veterans — who want to start a business, pursue a new career, or simply take the certification they’ve earned across state lines.

At the Women’s Foundation, we’re dedicated to breaking down these barriers, many of which disproportionately impact women and their families.

For example, occupational licensing rules, which vary from state to state and govern professions ranging from cosmetology to architecture, form a kind of invisible barrier that can stop aspiring entrepreneurs in their tracks.

This is especially true for military veterans and their families. Military veterans offer a wealth of skills and experience that are in high demand in today’s job market, but occupational licensing regulations can stand in their way. In fact, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, the training and skills people receive in the military are applicable to at least 962 civilian occupations.

Licensing regulations can also impact the spouses of military service members because licenses don’t usually transfer across state lines. That means having to pursue hours of costly training and shell out hefty fees just to legally practice their profession.

That’s why we were thrilled last year when the Missouri General Assembly passed a set of sweeping reforms to rein in these regulations and waive occupational licensing fees for military families and low-income Missourians for two years.

Senate Bill 843 waives occupational licensing fees, upon request, to active duty service members, discharged veterans and anyone whose household income falls below 130 percent of the federal poverty level (about $33,400 for a family of four).

This is good news, because research has shown that occupational licensing regulations have expanded dramatically over the past half century. Today, nearly a quarter of all US workers need a license to do their jobs – up from just 5 percent in the 1950s.

While these regulations are intended to promote public health and safety, they can restrict economic opportunity by making it harder for people to start new businesses or enter new professions.

We encourage all eligible Missourians to research their options and make sure to request a fee waiver from the relevant professional licensing authority. The Missouri Division of Professional Registration has a list of professions along with instructions on how to obtain or renew a license on their website: https://pr.mo.gov.

No one should be prevented from earning a living because of an outdated or redundant licensing regulation, especially not those who have served and sacrificed on our behalf.

This fee waiver is a positive step that will strengthen our economy and help military veterans and their families transition back into the workforce and move up the economic ladder.

At the Foundation, our work continues on behalf of military veterans and their families. This session, we are supporting the Wartime Veterans Survivor Bill to help give military spouses and their children the opportunity at job training or college education if the service member is killed or seriously disabled.

We’re also proud to support legislation like House Bill 806 to move military families to the front of the line for licensing applications and Senate Bill 476 to empower military spouses to practice their profession without having to go through all the bureaucratic red tape if they are relocated to Missouri.

Working together, Missouri is giving military veterans and their families a license to succeed. We hope you will join us as we work for change.

Wendy Doyle is president and CEO of the Women's Foundation.