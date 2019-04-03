Adair County voters made their way to the polls Tuesday, some with hopes of reshaping local government, others hoping to keep their property taxes down.

Many of the candidates’ campaign signs dotted major roads, but City Council candidate Zac Burden was still campaigning Tuesday in person, standing on the corner of Baltimore and Illinois streets with one of his signs. Burden said a number of drivers had stopped to tell him they had either voted for him or were on their way to do so.

Burden was one of two incumbents on the ballot; the other was current Mayor Chuck Long. Challengers included Kevin Alm, Steven Reiser, Jessica Parks, Daniel Joyner, Jordan Weichelt and Donald Smith.

Other issues on the ballot included a proposal to fund the Adair County E-911 Center with a $1 monthly fee on devices that can call 911, the creation of a tax-funded fire protection district in rural Adair County and a La Plata School District bond issue to fund a new cafeteria and gymnasium. Also on the ballot around the county were races for La Plata School Board, Novinger mayor, Novinger Board of Alderman, Greentop mayor, Greentop Board of Alderman, Twin Pines Nursing Home Board of Directors and Adair County Fire Protection District Board of Directors.

Municipal elections generally see less turnout due to no state or national issues on the ballot, but some voters said they see participating in every election as a civic duty.

Alfreda James said she has been a Kirksville resident for over 60 years and has voted in every election she could — except for the 1980 election when Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter were on the presidential ballot, and the line was so long she eventually had to give up and get back to work.

“I just never miss a vote,” James said.

James said she was hoping to see some new faces on the City Council after the election. “I think it’s going to be good to get some younger kids that really care about the town,” James said. “I really think our roads are in bad shape all over town. I want somebody that’s really interested in the whole city of Kirksville, not just a few areas.”

Other voters also said they were hoping to see change on the Council, and several mentioned road repairs as an issue motivating their vote.

“I think everyone needs to be more involved in city government and exactly what’s going on at the Council meetings, how city business is conducted,” voter Melinda Wood said.

Wood said she hopes the public will be engaged in the ongoing process of municipal code revision.

At some polling places, voters were receiving a ballot as soon as they walked through the door, but the line was long at the Missouri Department of Conservation office, where many rural Adair County residents cast their votes. There, several voters said they were motivated by their position on the fire protection district.

Voter Ola York said he voted against the fire protection district because it would raise property taxes. If approved, the proposal would fund rural Adair County’s volunteer fire department with a property tax of 30 cents per $100 of assessed value, rather than through the current system of membership fees.

York said he feels taxes in Adair County are already too high.

“I don’t think people need more taxes,” York said. “There’s a limit to what people can really afford, and I don’t think the politicians really understand that, or don’t care.”

Eric Schmitz said he was voting in favor of both the E-911 Center fee and the fire protection district.

“I’m hoping that both of them pass, especially the fire protection district,” Schmitz said. “I think it’s something Adair County needs to stay up to date in the 21st century.”