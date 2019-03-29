Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin said she is supportive of a controversial bill that would prohibit counties from creating stricter regulations than the state of Missouri on large, corporate-owned farms.

Senate Bill 391 would prevent county commissions from requiring concentrated animal feeding operations locate further away from residences than the state requires and would overturn 20 such regulations that currently exist, including one in Adair County.

The bill is supported by some agricultural-related lobbying organizations, including the Missouri Cattlemen’s Associations and Missouri Farm Bureau, and opposed by others, including Missouri Rural Crisis Center.

O’Laughlin said the bill “protects both residents and businesses by mandating standards applied and monitored by (the Department of Natural Resources).”

O’Laughlin said she discussed the issue with Adair County Commissioner Mark Thompson, who testified against the legislation to the Agriculture, Food Production and Outdoor Resources Committee, of which O’Laughlin is a member. Thompson criticized the bill as taking away local control from county commissions and said locating CAFOs nearer to homes would decrease property values and quality of life.

“While I understand peoples’ concerns on this issue I feel we have DNR for a reason; they have both the resources and the expertise to monitor and regulate to ensure the safety of our citizens. If counties impose standards which they have neither the resources or the expertise to implement, it seems counter-productive to me. I also suggested to the Commissioner if there were certain specific standards that he would like to see changed I am very open to hearing about them and working with him for resolution,” O’Laughlin said.

The bill was approved by the committee. It remains under consideration in the Missouri Senate.