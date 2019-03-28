Mexico High School Fundraiser

The Bulldogs boys and girls golf teams are hosting a four-person scramble on July 20 at the Oaks in Mexico that will have two flights with three places per flight. Shotgun tee time is 9:30 am, registration is 8:30 am and the team entry fee is $400, which includes everything but drinks. All proceeds will go towards the Bulldog Golf Classic Scholarship Fund.

There will also be a putting, closest to the pin and a longest drive contest and several hole-in-one contests. Skins, mulligans, skirts and multi-pins are all included. Deadline is July 15. For sponsorship opportunities and details, 573-721-4622.

Blue Jay Youth Day

Children 14 and under are invited to participate in field day activities and competitions at Westminster College on April 6 from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Kent and Judy Mueller Stadium. Kids eat free and their is also a free t-shirt for kids. Details: 636-356-6735 or neo.westminster@gmail.com