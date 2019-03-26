The Kirksville Downtown Improvement Committee has completed its transition into an organization affiliated with Missouri Main Street, changing its name to Main Street Kirksville.

Members voted to approve the name change at the organization’s annual meeting Sunday at the Economic Development Alliance Building. The organization’s president, Kirk Ranson, said it was a positive change to move away from the KDIC acronym, which was more generic and difficult to remember.

Other changes to the organization’s bylaws that were approved included moving annual meetings from October to March and including Main Street’s four-point approach in the organization’s mission. The four-point approach outlines economic vitality, design, organization and promotion as the basis of community revitalization.

“We want to Ray Kroc this,” Ranson said, referring to the businessman who used franchising to make McDonald’s restaurants a national brand. “We want to follow a system that works, instead of trying to flounder around and spend a lot of extra time, money and effort creating our own system. We’re a Missouri Main Street affiliate. We now want to utilize their program instead of creating our own.”

KDIC received an initial grant to become affiliated with Main Street Missouri as well as a “My Community Matters” grant which will provide additional services. The grants do not provide direct funding, but support and training from the statewide organization on how to implement the Main Street method.

“For the next two years, we will have, basically, our hands held by Main Street Missouri as they walk us through the process of really, truly becoming a Main Street Community,” treasurer Sarah Halstead said.

Main Street Kirksville has formed four committees based on the four-point approach. Vice President Jessica Parks said the promotions committee will focus on creating signage and a website promoting the downtown area, design is focused on beautification efforts, economic vitality is focused on recruiting and retaining businesses and organization will manage behind-the-scenes matters such as finances.

Upcoming events sponsored by Main Street Kirksville include the Criterium and Sandy Bottom Gravel Grinder bike races on April 13 and 14. The organization is also working on installing lighting on the Adair County Courthouse and other downtown beautification measures.

Ranson said an important next step will be getting more people involved in Main Street Kirksville.

“That’s really our focus for the next year, partnership and volunteers, because we can’t do all of what we want to do with just the people in this room,” Ranson said.