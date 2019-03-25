Two area fires have been deemed accidental in preliminary findings by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office.

A Feb. 15 fire at the Mexico Hardee’s restaurant was found to be caused by an electrical issue above the office area. The office was significantly damaged, while the restaurant received significant smoke and heat damage. The building remains closed. The fire occurred in the overnight hours and no injuries were reported.

Staff at Fennewald Custom Welding LLC of Martinsburg reported to the Missouri Division of Fire Safety they were working with a propane tank when the valve began leaking. Employees evacuated and it is believed that a shop heater turned on and ignited the gas, causing the explosion and fire, according to a statement. Owner Craig Fennewald reportedly received second- and third-degree burns to his back and other areas as he was trying to exit the building.