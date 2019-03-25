Moberly man arrested for forgery, fraud, stealing

Another suspect has been charged in the case involving a stolen vehicle which led local officers on a pursuit. In an unrelated case, a Moberly man was arrested for reportedly forging checks to pay his girlfriends jail bond.

Vehicle case

David Hill, 41, of Jacksonville was recently charged with felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and stealing for his reported attempt to sell a stolen vehicle. Others arrested in the same case are Cody Smith, 28, and Krysta Durham, 28, both of Moberly.

A Moberly officer spotted a vehicle late March 4 that was reported stolen the previous Sunday to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Officers received information about a maroon Chevrolet Lumina parked at the Clark gas station. The Lumina had been reported stolen. Law enforcement confirmed that the suspected vehicle had the same registration number as the reported car.

Moberly officers and Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted to stop the vehicle at the 700 block of North Ault Street. The driver fled, traveling south on Morley Street through Moberly, where a Randolph County deputy attempted to make a stop, according to charging documents.

Dunham reportedly fled on Route A onto rural Randolph County. She eventually pulled into the drive of a private residence, where the three occupants were taken into custody. Officers found two other passengers in the vehicle. Both claimed they did not know the car was stolen. Neither were charged in the incident.

When interviewed, Durham told officers that she had just woken up near the gas station, and that her boyfriend, Smith, had initially been driving the vehicle. Smith began acting suspicious at the gas station when he saw police drive by multiple times, she told officers. Smith told Durham to drive the car and she drove out of the gas station. Smith was reportedly in the passenger’s seat and allegedly told Durham to flee when the police pursuit began.

During her interview with police, Durham initially told officers that Smith had put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her if she did not flee the police but later admitted it was not true. Smith and Durham claimed they did not know the vehicle was stolen, according to court documents.

Smith told officers that he urged Durham to flee so he could avoid being arrested for marijuana possession. He reportedly got out of the vehicle near South Ault Street and West Carpenter Street and fled west on foot.

He told investigators he had purchased the vehicle from Hill who had already been a suspect in the stolen vehicle case, according to court documents. Smith said he’d already paid Hill for half of the vehicle and was planning to pay for the second half when he received the title.

Smith has three prior convictions for property crimes and stealing related offenses. Durham has no related prior convictions.

Hill is also facing charges of second-degree domestic violence. Hill’s hearing on the stolen vehicle charges will he held this afternoon.

Forgery case

Thomas Miller, 23, of Moberly was recently arrested for reportedly stealing checks and attempting to use them to pay his girlfriends jail bond.

He was charged with stealing, two counts of forgery and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device, all felonies. Miller met his own $5,000 bond last week and is awaiting a preliminary hearing setting April 15.

Miller was reportedly upset that his girlfriend had been arrested by the Moberly Police Department, according to charging documents. Miller said he would be willing to do something stupid just to get her out of jail, his sister told police.

Miller reportedly raided a vehicle and stole a collection of miscellaneous items and a checkbook. He admitted to officers he had broken into the car, but said he did not take anything that appeared to be of any real value, because he “felt bad about doing it at all,” according to court documents.

He reportedly attempted to cash some of the stolen checks at Commerce Bank and Bank of Moberly. The banks refused to cash the checks, because the signature on the check did not match that on file with the customer, according to court documents. Miller reportedly asked his sister to try cashing the checks for him as well.

Miller has two prior convictions for stealing related offenses.

