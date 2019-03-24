“Jeff City Beat” is a report by the Kirksville Daily Express on happenings in Missouri’s state government, focusing on actions of locally elected officials Rep. Danny Busick (R-3), Rep. Greg Sharpe (R-4) and Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin (R-18).

The Missouri Legislature spent the week on its mid-term break. Lawmakers return to Jefferson City on Monday.

First day of school

Legislation has advanced through the Missouri House that would make significant changes to local school calendars.

House Bills 161 and 401, sponsored by Rep. Jeff Knight (R-129) and Rep. Chuck Bayse (R-47), passed the House on March 6, 86-64, and has been reported to the Missouri Senate. The bill would prohibit local school districts from beginning a school year more than 14 days before the first Monday in September.

The Kirksville R-III School District has set its first day as Aug. 15 for the 2019-20 school year. Under this legislation, Kirksville wouldn’t be able to begin until Aug. 20.

This legislation, if ultimately signed by Gov. Mike Parson, would go into effect in the 2020-21 school year.

Proponents of the legislation say early school start dates create difficulties for students who are involved in both fall sports and agricultural events like fairs. Additionally, there are concerns that early start dates hurt Missouri’s tourism industry.

Busick voted against the legislation. Sharpe voted in favor. In a recent legislative report, Busick said he believed the start date issue should be determined solely by local schools.

Senate Bill 430

Sponsored by Sen. Doug Libla, the bill would raise Missouri’s motor fuel tax 2 cents per year over the next three years, upping the overall tax from 17 cents per gallon to 23. The bill would then allow the tax to be adjusted annually for inflation.

Funds would support the Missouri Department of Transportation. The bill has undergone a hearing in the Senate Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee, where 24 people testified in support. No one spoke against the legislation.

Budget

The Missouri budget continues to work through the House, where the Budget Committee recently passed its version of the $29.7 billion document.

It includes the same amount of funding toward the K-12 foundation formula that Parson had proposed, but cuts about $5 million from Parson’s proposal for transportation funding. The remaining amount, about $107.5 million, is still a $5 million increase from what was appropriated in the last state budget.

Truman State University would receive the same core funding under the House proposal that Parson had included in his budget. A difference comes in additional one-time funds for universities for the Missouri Excels Workforce Initiative. Another comes in the pool universities were to share in one-time deferred maintenance. An initially proposed $20 million was reduced to $11 million.

A significant change is the removal of a $351 million bond issue proposed by Parson to fund road and bridge improvements, replacing it with $100 million from general revenue. That funding is amassed through elimination of other Parson initiatives.

The Missouri House is expected to begin voting on the appropriations bills when lawmakers return to Jefferson City Monday.