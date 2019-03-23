Recent media coverage of tweets by U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., warrants a balanced rebuttal. As Muslim Americans we once again feel compelled to remind our friends and neighbors that while Muslims share many religious beliefs, our communities are as diverse as any other.

Regardless of our diversity, we are all obligated to affirm our love for this country and loyalty to its constitution. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, the oldest Muslim organization in North America, has consistently advocated the principles of non-coercion, absolute justice, and separation of mosque and state. Its motto is “Love for All, Hatred for None.” For the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, there can never be any contradiction between practicing Islam and being loyal, law-abiding citizens.

When Rep. Omar tweets her personal views about Islam, Jews and Israel as they relate to America, she is exercising her constitutional right to freedom of speech. However, we strongly believe she should be building bridges rather than dividing people and set an example for all Americans. We would remind our brothers and sisters about the universal salvation promised by our One Creator is, “Surely, the believers, the Jews and the Christians and the Sabians — whichever party from among these truly believes in God and the last day and does good deeds — shall have their reward with their Lord, and no fear shall come upon them, nor shall they grieve” (Qur’an, 2:63).

In their five daily prayers, Muslims reaffirm the spiritual stream of consciousness from our common patriarch by reciting in Arabic, “O God, prosper Muhammad and the people of Muhammad as You did prosper Abraham and the people of Abraham (peace be upon them)”. This is why a Muslim would welcome a stranger entering their mosque with “Hello Brother”, just like the first victim of the white supremacist terrorist entering his mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand during Friday prayer.

In response to Omar’s comments, Jeanine Pirro with Fox News remarked that her hijab symbolizes “her adherence to Sharia law” and not the U.S. Constitution, which Fox News later condemned. Ms. Pirro is most likely referring to a Sharia Law which is practiced in some Muslim nations, such as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, whose religious extremists enmesh their fanatical views with political power and control, and brand their governance “Sharia Law.” Nothing can be further from the truth.

As Ahmadi Muslims, we kindly wish to educate Ms. Pirro on the true meaning of “Sharia Law”. The precondition of absolute justice is essential before imposing sharia law. In its application to the Islamic law, true Sharia Law ensures universal human rights and minority protections and dispenses absolute justice and decency for all people. Unfortunately, certain Islamic countries have failed to observe this very essential requirement.

Such blindsight has allowed these countries to justify indiscriminate killings of the innocent and vulnerable. Thus, using their twisted interpretation of Sharia Law as an instrument of brutality, conquest and carnage. Criminalizing individual religious freedom is anathema to universal human rights and absolute justice.

The second Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Mirza Bashiruddin Mahmud Ahmad said: "So long as people do not realize in accordance with Islamic teachings that all mankind are one people ... it will be impossible to establish peace ... a nation that treats another nation with contempt, initiates an unending circle of tyranny and oppression.”

Thus, a society which is insensitive to the suffering of other human beings cannot be described as an Islamic society which adheres to Sharia Law. True Islamic teachings, as practiced by Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him), promote a secular government with equal rights and privileges for its citizens and a separation of mosque and state.

The guiding principles of Islam can easily be translated into secular laws based on justice, tolerance and love for mankind just as our founding fathers established our constitution based on Judeo-Christian practices. However, the law of one’s homeland has predominance over all other laws.

Many Muslim Americans believe that the U.S. Constitution, in its protection of freedoms of speech and the practice of one’s own religion, may be the closest form of Islamic universal human rights and absolute justice. The Holy Qur’an eloquently reminds us that, “Verily, God commands you to make over the trusts to those entitled to them, and that, when you judge between men, you judge with justice…” (4:59).

Salman Ahmad, M.D. is a University of Missouri trauma critical care surgeon and Summer Rahim Ahmad, Ph.D. is a medical physicist working for Crux Qualtiy Solutions. They reside in Columbia.