MoDOT reminds motorists to buckle up, slow down, follow posted signs and drive safely through work areas.

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the mid-Missouri area for the two-week period of March 18 – 29, 2019. Weather conditions may postpone the work schedule. Many projects will include lane closures that could cause delays.

For more information about a project, please contact MoDOT at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district.

You can also follow MoDOT’s Central Missouri District on Twitter and Facebook at https://twitter.com/MoDOT_Central and MoDOT Central Missouri District.

All Counties

Daylight Hours

Mowing, striping, brush cutting and guardrail repair continues in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the road.

Camden County

Daylight Hours

Route 54 between Route KK and East Valley Drive – Pavement improvement and J-Turn installation continues. The project is scheduled for completion in August.

Route J over the Little Niangua River north of Deer Meadow Road - New bridge construction continues. Much of the work will take place off the roadway. Minimal traffic interruptions are expected through the work area.

Miller County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route 54 over Business Route 54 in Eldon – Bridge rehabilitation in the eastbound and westbound lanes will begin on Tuesday, March 19. One eastbound lane and one westbound lane will be open through the work area. The project is scheduled for completion in mid-May.

Daylight Hours

Route 52 between Poplar Road and Woods Road – Drainage repair will take place Tuesday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 27. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area

Route 52 between Old Tuscumbia Road and Wildwood Road – Drainage repair will take place Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route H between Jim Henry Road and Sele Road – Drainage repair will take place Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route Z between Route W and Blue Ridge Road - Culvert pipe repair and replacement will take place Monday, March 25 through Thursday, March 28. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Morgan County

Daylight Hours

Route 52 between Route FF and Cedar Lane - Culvert pipe replacement will take place on Monday, March 18. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route 135 between Route DD and Gray Fox Drive - Culvert pipe replacement will take place on Wednesday, March 20. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route C between Route 52 and Route 54 in Cole County – Guardrail installation continues. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route C between Route E and Brookside Road – Culvert pipe replacement will take place on Monday, March 25. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.