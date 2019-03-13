The cause of a fire Sunday at Truman State University is undetermined, a university Public Safety officer said.

The fire broke out between Baldwin and McClane Halls on Truman’s campus. Public Safety and the Kirksville Fire Department responded at approximately 5:47 p.m. Assistant Director of Public Safety Chad Whittom said after investigating the fire, officers were unable to determine what the cause was. He said there was little evidence to go on but the department would continue investigating if new evidence became available.

Whittom said the fire consumed recycled paper materials. There were no injuries.