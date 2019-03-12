Candidates for Kirksville City Council will make their cases to voters March 19 at the A.T. Still University Interprofessional Education Building.

The event will be hosted by the Kirksville Area Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee. There are eight candidates for three seats. All candidates will answer questions presented by the forum moderator.

Individuals representing current ballot issues on a $1 device fee to support the Adair County E-911 Center and the creation of an Adair County Fire Protection District will also attend to give a brief statement.

Doors to the event will open at 5:30 p.m. for the candidates to greet voters and the forum will begin at 6 p.m.

Members of the public can attend in person or view the event via livestream at the Kirksville Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.