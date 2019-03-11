Press release for March 8, 2019

2:56 a.m., An officer responded to a call about a dog running at large in the 300 block of Elm Street. Officers were unable to catch the dog.

4:08 a.m., An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 200 block of Garr Field Road. Upon investigation of the scene, no suspicious activity was observed.

8:13 a.m., An officer received a report of stolen mail from the 1700 block of Third Street. The report is that an envelope containing a personal check was removed from the outside mailbox. The investigation is continuing.

9:56 a.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services on a medical call in the 10 block of Bridge Street. The subject was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

11:11 a.m., An officer checked on suspicious activity in the 1100 block of Trenton Street.

2:45 p.m., An officer continued working an investigation with Children’s Division.

3:06 p.m., An officer performed a traffic stop near Dorney Drive and Fair Street for expired registration, the driver was cited and released.

3:42 p.m., An officer stopped a vehicle near Polk and Elm Street for an expired temporary registration tag. The driver was cited and released.

4:42 p.m., Officers checked a report of a vehicle parked in a disabled parking spot at a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Subject was contacted and had simply forgot to hang their disabled placard from the mirror.

5:54 p.m., An officer performed a special security detail for an event in the 700 block of Webster Street.

6:51 p.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services on a medical call in the 100 block of Trenton Road.

7:50 p.m., An officer performed a traffic stop for expired registration, in the 900 block of Washington Street. The driver was cited and released.

9:26 p.m., Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle from the 500 block of St. Louis Street. The vehicle was observed and stopped by a Livingston County Deputy just shortly after being reported, east of the city limits. The owner of the vehicle decided to not prosecute the driver who they knew personally, upon the driver returning the vehicle. The driver was cited for marijuana/paraphernalia, processed and released on a citation.

10:06 p.m., An officer stopped a vehicle for driving without headlights illuminated and then conducted a field sobriety test on the driver with the driver passing the tests. The driver was released with warning for the headlight violation.

On March 8, the chillicothe Police Department received 95 calls for service.

Press release for March 9, 2019

1:00 a.m., An officer responded to a noise complaint reported from the 400 block of Williams. Neighbors handled it amongst themselves.

1:24 a.m., An officer observed a vehicle in the grass at Clay Street Park. It was discovered that the occupants of the vehicle were 3 juveniles that had taken the vehicle from a parent, without their knowledge. The subjects attempted to flee the scene on foot, with two eventually being captured nearby and the third’s parents contacted later. The information obtained showed that the subjects had also been drinking alcohol. All information will be submitted to the juvenile office.

1:50 a.m., An officer responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Walnut Street. Upon investigation and speaking with both parties, it was determined to have been a verbal argument and no arrests were made.

8:35 a.m., Officer continuing an investigation with a member of the Children’s Division in the 300 block of Eleventh Street.

10:05 a.m., A report of a strange odor in a business located in the 10 block of Washington Street, resulted in the arrest of an individual in the same business complex who was discovered to have an active warrant for their arrest from Adair County. Blake Williams was arrested on the warrant, processed and posted a $1000, cash appearance bond and was released.

12:22 p.m., Report of an open door on a residence in the 600 block of Polk Street. An officer checked premises and everything was okay.

1:20 p.m., Officers conducted an investigation in the 200 block of Garr Field Road.

2:49 p.m., An officer observed a two vehicle accident in the 200 block of Park Lane Avenue, where a vehicle backed from parking into the passenger side of a passing vehicle. As a result, Richard Harger was issued a citation for improper backing and Kimberly Murray was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia but was later released.

6:08 p.m., Officers checked on reported suspicious activity at a vacant structure in the 400 block of Clay Street. Nothing suspicious was located.

6:36 p.m., An officer spoke with a parent about “bullying” issues toward their daughter while at school and the issue carried through to occurring at the YMCA. Parent said they would follow up with the school resource officer on March 11.

7:44 p.m., An officer responded to a report of two suspicious acting subjects in the 800 block of Sunset Street. Officers searched the area but failed to locate anyone.

8:30 p.m., An officer responded to a call reporting that there was a bat inside a residence in the 200 block of Southwest Drive. Officers were able to remove the bat.

11:32 p.m., Officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Calhoun Street on a call that someone was knocking on a window. Officers were unable to locate anyone at or near the scene.

On March 9, the Chillicothe Police Department received 64 calls for service.

Press release for March 10, 2019

3:16 a.m., Officers responded to a business intrusion alarm in the 1000 block of South Washington Street. Officers found an unsecured door, but did not find anyone inside the business. The business was secured.

8:01 a.m., Officers received a report of an illegally parked vehicle on private business property in the 600 block of St. Louis. Officer advised the property owner of property owner’s rights to have the vehicle removed at vehicle owner’s expense.

9:28 a.m. An officer conducted well-being check of subject near Danner Park. Officer found the subject had walked away from local nursing home. Subject was returned to nursing home.

1:19 p.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Locust Street. The driver was issued a warning for expired registration.

2:51 p.m., An officer conducted traffic stop in the 3000 block of North Washington Street. The driver was issued a warning for speeding.

4:59 p.m., An officer conducted traffic stop in the 100 block of North Washington Street. The driver was issued a warning for expired registration.

5:08 p.m., Officers received a report of suspicious subjects in a vehicle in the 1000 block of Locust Street. The subjects were contacted, identified and were found to not be suspicious.

6:50 p.m., Officer received a call of illegal dumping in the 500 block of North Washington Street. The investigation continues.

6:56 p.m., Officers received information of possible threat to employees of local business. Officers contacted employees at the business, as well as the subject who made the threat, and determined there was no actual threat.

7:01 p.m., Officers responded to a report of possible trespassing in the 600 block of Elmdale. No trespassers were located.

7:37 p.m., Officers were called to a city park for child that had been locked inside a vehicle. Officers contacted local vehicle locksmith to assist in unlocking the vehicle for the parent.

8:16 p.m., Officers were called to the 1400 block of Clay Street to a report of suspicious activity. After canvassing the area, no suspicious activity was observed.

8:39 p.m., An officer conducted traffic stop in the 100 block of South Washington Street. The driver was cited for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

On March 10, the Chillicothe Police Department received 49 calls for service.