This was literally the moment Lexi Gardner, a fourth grade student at Ray Miller Elementary, had been waiting for.

She’d studied the list of words for the 2019 Ray Miller Elementary Spelling Bee, focusing much of her time on two of the nearly 1,000 possibilities she’d be randomly given in the contest: chauffeur and entrepreneur. So in the final round, needing to spell one word correctly to win the title, Gardner told the teachers and students around her what she wanted.

“I literally said, ‘I hope I get entrepreneur,’ right before I went up,” she said afterward.

As luck would have it, Gardner’s wish was granted. She smiled slightly before taking a breath, repeating the word, and then took her time to spell it out and take first place.

“My mom is not going to believe this,” Gardner said. “She is an entrepreneur and she’s in Atlanta right now. When I tell her this story, she’s going to be like, ‘No way.’”

The Spelling Bee made a return to Ray Miller Elementary after a hiatus the last few years. The Kirksville Daily Express, which sponsored the event, reached out to Ray Miller Principal Kristin VanRie early in the school year to see if the school was interested in reviving the contest.

Later, Dr. Jocelyn Prendergast, an assistant professor of music and music education at Truman, contacted the school with the same inquiry. VanRie welcomed the idea.

“Writing skills are extremely important. Everything we do in life, we’re writing. Not necessarily papers once we’re adults, but we write memos, emails, letters – in my job, letters to parents and teachers – so spelling is connected to your ability to write. It’s pretty important,” she said.

Together with help from some of her students, Prendergast and the Daily Express organized the event held Thursday after school in the Ray Miller cafeteria.

Daily Express managing editor Jason Hunsicker served as the pronouncer, while Truman students Andrea Daud and Erica Atnip volunteered as judges. Each third, fourth and fifth grade class held its own qualifying competition for the Spelling Bee, with the top two students from each room advancing to the event and creating a pool of 50 competitors.

After nearly 90 minutes, just three remained – Gardner, Chase Stearman (fourth grade) and Yae Kumeh (fifth grade).

“It was awesome,” Gardner said. “It was really good,” Stearman said. “I was nervous,” Yae said with a shy smile. Stearman took second place by correctly spelling “bassoon,” while Kumeh finished third.

Not surprisingly, all three said they enjoyed spelling, with Stearman noting the importance it can play in their futures.

“Spelling is important because if you’re writing a paper for a job, you want to look good so you can get the job,” he said.

The three students were presented plaques recognizing their achievements. VanRie said it was nerve-wracking for her to watch her students compete in the Bee, but it was ultimately rewarding on many fronts.

“I think something like this builds confidence and it was really nice to see, especially when they got a word right, that they were feeling good about themselves and confident for the next round,” VanRie said. “It was also really rewarding to see them cheering each other on. I saw a lot of positive behaviors when someone would get out. A friend would be like, ‘It’s OK.’ I saw a lot of great character traits throughout.”