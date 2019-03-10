The fourth story in a series about the history of Blue Mound.

Religious services were an integral part of Blue Mound community early on. And, since there was no church building, services were held in the Burner Schoolhouse. After it was destroyed by the Great Tornado of June 20, 1883, other arrangements had to be made and the local congregation raised enough money to build Mount Hope Church which was finished in 1885. The building still exists today and currently houses the Cowboy Church.

By 1907, there was a faction within the congregation of Mount Hope Church who felt musical instruments should not be allowed within the confines of a church, which resulted in building a second church in Blue Mound – the Church of Christ. It was abandoned by the early 1920’s and the building was sold and became a store.

Then in 1961, an old house was moved to the schoolyard grounds which eventually became the Open Bible Christian Church. After a short time at this location, it was moved about a mile and a half south of Blue Mound into northern Carroll County. The abandoned build still stands (see photo).

About the churches:

Burner School

Evidence that church services were held in the Burner School comes from Johnny Hoyt’s book, “Not Much of Anything: A History of My Life.” On Page 31, he had this to say about the early Blue Mound worshipers:

“Up to that time they had been holding services in the schoolhouse, but the schoolhouse had been blown away by a tremendous storm …”

Burner was the name of an early school located just northwest of the Blue Mound four corners and is shown on the 1878 Livingston County Atlas.

The only other evidence is a couple of letters; one written by W. H. Gaunt dated September 30, 1867 which stated in part, “Also at Blue Mound near Burner’s school house, including the fourth Lord’s day in this month (September) in company with Bro. Gilliland held a meeting of several days, at which time there were 45 additions.” The other letter was written by James Gilliland on August 29, 1868. It stated, in part, “Myself and bro. Hudson commenced a meeting at Blue Mound on Saturday before the 2nd Sunday this month, and continued till Thursday following: the visible result was 17 added, 13 be commendation [sic] and 3 immersed.”

Both letters were addressed to Brother Wright.

(Copies of both letters were provided by Jerry Stephens, a Blue Mound history buff. The first letter can

be found in the Christian Pioneer, Volume 7, Page 591; the second one is in the Christian Pioneer, Volume 8, Page 450.)

Mount Hope Christian Church

Next came the first church building which still stands (and currently houses the Cowboy Church).

From Johnny Hoyt’s book again, Page 31, he had this to say about Mount Hope Church:

“They decided that a church would be in order, so they began to try to raise funds for that purpose. Up to that time they had been holding services in the schoolhouse, but the schoolhouse had been blown away by a tremendous storm [the great tornado of 1883] so they raised some money and turned it over to a minister, I think his name was Jamison. When they got about enough to start building, Jamison disappeared, so they had to do it over, but it was finally built.”

Then Johnny Hoyt went on to say:

“On the 16th day of October, 1884, the following covenant was entered into by members of the Christian Church: (1) Resolved, that we adopt the Bible as the only rule of faith and practice. (2) And when the Bible speaks we are willing to obey. (3) That we agree to stand by and support one another in all our works of labor and love and bear one another’s burdens and so fulfill the law of Christ. (4) That we shall be known as organization known by the name of Mount Hope at Blue Mound, Livingston County, Missouri. The name Mount Hope was originated by Leora Berkshire and Hattie McGill. Church organized in 1884, house built in 1885. H.N. Knox was the first Superintendent of Sunday School, with membership at 60. E. N. Ware was the first preacher. Deed to ground November 25, 1885.”

The deed for the ground wasn’t filed until March 11, 1893; To wit: “A Deed for ground to build the Mount Hope Church from Charles and Margaret McAlear to B. F. Knox, H. N. Knox and John Burton, Trustees for the Christian Church at Blue Mound, Missouri, dated November 25, 1885 was filed for record by S. J. Hoge, Recorder, and witnessed by J. D. Evans, Justice of Peace, Blue Mound, Missouri.”

Another account of the Mount Hope Church appears in the History of Caldwell and Livingston Counties, Missouri originally published by the St. Louis National Historical Company in 1886. On Page 1190, they had this to say about Mount Hope:

“Mount Hope Christian Church - Was organized in the fall of 1884, with the following members: J. R. Davis and wife, R. L. Knox and wife, H. M. Knox and wife, John Burton and wife, Wm. Shields and wife, Wm. Marker and wife, Porter Minnis and wife, P. Knox and wife, B. F. Knox and wife, George Carr and wife, John Sullivan and wife and Susan Knox. Rev. Robert Knox has ministered to the spiritual needs of the church ever since its organization. At a cost of $800 a neat frame church building was erected in 1885. The present number of members is 60. The Sabbath-school has about thirty scholars. H. N. Knox is superintendent of the school. The church building is located on section 35-56-24.”

A Chillicothe Constitution-Tribune article dated October 22, 1934, entitled, “Blue Mound Christian Church Homecoming Largely Attended,” reported that, “Jim Carr of Chillicothe and Lee Knox of Dawn said that the church was organized in the old schoolhouse [which would have been the old Burner School which was destroyed by the Great Tornado of June 20, 1883] fifty-one years ago and the present church building was erected a year later and which was dedicated fifty years ago this month.” At that ceremony

to celebrate 50 years, four charter members were still living: Mrs. Marker, Mrs. Jake Mead, James Carr and Lee Knox. Membership at that time was about 100.

The following Mount Hope Church membership list dated October 10, 1891 was extracted from church records by Nancy Campbell Hoyt and published in LIFELINES (A newsletter of the Livingston County Genealogy Society) Volume 3 No. 3 (July 1989):

Barnes, Nick

Barnes, Albert

Brown, Eliza

Brown, Charlie

Burton, Jane

Burton, John

Carr, G. H.

Carr, Minnie

Carr, Malissa

Davis, Agnes

Dicken, Adaline

Fraker, Harriet

Giffin, Aggie

Gilbert, Madaline

Gilbert, Alice

Goff, Christena

Good, W. J.

Good, Cynthia

Good, Barbra

Haynes, Ella

Jones, Joe

Knox, M. P.

Knox H. N.

Knox, J. B.

Knox, Lee

Knox, Fannie

Knox, Cora

Knox, Mary

Knox, Amy

Leonard, E. O.

Maberry, Frances

Maberry, Jennie

Maberry, R. S.

Maberry, Kate

Mathews, Pernesa

Mead, Willie

Mead, Alice

Mead, Fannie

Mead, Melson

Mead, Eva

Minnis, Florance

Minnis, H. P.

Minnis, Nannie

Morris, Sarah J.

Morris, D. N.

Sanford, Brother

Shields, Annie

Shields, W. H.

Stagner, Robert

Stagner, Sarah Ann

Sullivan, Dora F.

Sullivan, John

Wooden, Nancy (Jack)

Wooden, Nancy

The Mount Hope Christian Church building still exists at the southwest corner of the intersection of State Route Z and LIV 430 and is now home of the Cowboy Church.

Authors of this article Joe Dillard and Gary Maberry attended this church back in the mid 1940’s and early 1950’s. The last big crowd at this church (before it became the Cowboy Church) was for Maberry’s daughter’s funeral in 1967. We don’t know the exact date of the last service, but the folks renovating the church found a 1981 calendar hanging on the wall and there were six people noted on the collection column of the “Last Sunday” sign on the wall.

Church of Christ

This church was located about a fourth of mile east Blue Mound on the south side of LIV 430.

Johnny Hoyt had this to say about the Church of Christ on Page 32 of his book: “It seems that a problem was brewing over the organ in the church [meaning the Mount Hope Christian Church]. There was a meeting called on October 2, 1905 for the purpose of uniting all Christian people at Blue Mound into one body. I think that the meeting failed as there was another church built which had [sic] been gone for many years.”

A Warranty Deed filed Oct 25, 1907 at Chillicothe, Missouri for the half acre to be used for the church revealed in part (bolding for emphasis):

“To have and to hold for the use of said Church of Christ, and upon the express conditions that no organ or other musical instrument be used or kept; and that no fair, festival or other practices, unauthorized in the New Testament, be held, had or conducted in, upon or about said premises, conduct, acts or unauthorized practices are committed or performed in, upon or about such said premises, or any organ or

musical instrument be introduced into any house or edifice erected on said premises…” (Bolding by authors.) Signed: R. L. Knox Sr. Sarah A. Knox

An article in the November 30, 1907 issue of the Chillicothe Constitution newspaper stated that the newly organized Church of Christ had completed a house of worship one-fourth of a mile east of the Mound post office. The church was composed of former members of the Blue Mound Christian Church who left that body because of differences of opinion about the use of an organ in worship.

We are not sure when services ceased in this church. The 1917 Livingston County plat map shows it, but a hand-drawn map of the Blue Mound area, as it was in the 1920’s, by former resident Donald Barnes shows it as, “An abandon [sic] old church building sometimes used for socials.”

An anecdotal note about this church came from Donald Barnes, a former resident of Blue Mound. A Mrs. Merritt had gone to a pie supper at this church, and while she was inside, Donald went out to let the air out of her tires. He got two of them before she caught him and confronted him. She didn’t like it at all and was raising quite a ruckus about it. But then Johnny Hoyt saved him. He told Mrs. Merritt that Donald really didn’t mean any harm and that he would go and get a tire pump and pump them back up. And he did! Donald said that Johnny was a fine guy and that Johnny and his dad were good friends.

A Warranty Deed dated March 18, 1922 reveals that the building and contents were sold to John M. Hoyt for $300.00.

There are indications that it was used as a store after it was abandoned as a Church. And, according to one report, it was later torn down in the early 1940’s and the lumber was used to build a sheep shed.

Open Bible Church

The Open Bible Church started out as a little house on Raymond McCracken’s farm about a mile east and a mile and quarter south of Blue Mound. According to David McCracken it was called the old Perry House.

It was first moved and placed just east of the Blue Mound Schoolhouse (which at that time was owned and lived in by Reverend James Porter) on October 14, 1961. In the schoolyard, the little house was named the Mound Christian Church. A few weeks later they voted on the name and changed it to the Open Bible Church.

It sat there until 1963. Then McCracken and Porter had a disagreement one Sunday night and Porter gave him a week to get the little church off of his land. That’s when it moved again. As Helen Hoyt, a longtime Blue Mound resident, she said in an interview, “You just never knew when you would see that little house go down the road again!”

Junior Hughes moved the church on a lowboy to its present location about a mile and a half south of Blue Mound on west side of Route Z in Carroll County. Harley Eggers donated the land. There it was remodeled and dedicated on October 6, 1963.

David McCracken related that in June 1961 the name was changed to Open Bible Christian Church so they could get books and be associated with missionary work.

Before it closed, they “brought to the Lord” more than 150 people, and many are still active in other churches. In addition, there were several weddings and a few funerals. Attendance was as high as 43 and as low as six. The first three ministers were James Porter, Larry Holder, and Kenny McBee.

Cowboy Church

The idea of a Cowboy Church actually started in September 2010 when someone in the community heard about such a thing at a horse show, and thought that it would be nice to have one on Highway 190 northwest of Chillicothe.

They did, but soon after that, Stanley Maberry invited them to meet in his machine shed about four miles south of Dawn. On the first Sunday 12 people show up. Virtually all of the attendees were in favor of starting a Cowboy Church.

After several meetings in Stanley’s shed it became obvious that the congregation needed a different, bigger meeting place, and the idea of the old Blue Mound Church came up.

Some folks were against the idea – some thought that would be a terrible mistake and one even suspected that the devil might be in there! The good news was that the local folks had kept up the insurance on the building, as well as mowing the grass.

Long story short, paperwork with a lawyer establish the Cowboy Church of Blue Mound as a tax free, non-denominational church.

Someone at one of the services at Stanley’s provided the name of Ron Ward, the leader of a group of folks that help restore old churches. The congregation got in touch with them, and sure enough they came and worked like troopers with the locals to help restore the old Mount Hope Christian Church.

There were five layers of shingles on the north, and four layers on the south, that had to be stripped off. The old roof had sagged a lot and the rafters, made out of native timber, were replaced with cottonwood from a local saw mill, and a metal roof was installed.

Some of the ladies took the old pews out and gave them a good scrubbing. Several people wanted to buy them after the church closed, but the local folks persisted, so they are still in service today. A piano tuner tuned up the old piano, and it is still being used in the services.

The first service after the renovation was Charlotte Condron’s funeral (December 7, 2011). (She had gone there in her younger days and wanted to have her funeral there.)

The first meeting of the Cowboy Church was Sunday, December 11, 2011 with Kent Perry preaching. Over 80 attended, along with six musicians. On August 11, 2013, Reverend Bruce Trussel conducted the first baptismal services for seven candidates in a horse tank in the churchyard.

By the fall of 2013, members voted to expand the building to better accommodate the country band and the congregation. Subsequently, a 24-foot extension was added on the west end with an elevated stage for the band and second entrance to the building. A special worship service was held on January 12, 2014, in the newly remodeled church.

The Blue Mound Cowboy Church meets the second Sunday of each month with a typical turnout of 100 or more people from the area, and even other states. Why not, with all the good biscuits, gravy, cinnamon rolls, juices and coffee that are served after each service!

Note to readers: Senior author, Joe G. Dillard, would appreciate receiving any suggestions you have for corrections or any other information you have about Blue Mound, especially photos, diaries, or other artifacts. Those may be sent to: Joe G. Dillard, 3535 West Arbor Way, Columbia MO 65203 or DillardJ@missouri.edu.