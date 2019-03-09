The Valentine Dinner Dance for Beta Sigma Phi City Council of Independence was held Feb. 9, representing seven chapters with 97 guests in attendance at the Nelson Hall of Drumm Farm of Independence.

The dance is to honor each chapter’s queen. Those honored this year are Shirley Otis of Preceptor Iota, Louise Ohap of Torchbearer Sigma, Fran Sousley of Gamma Omicron Master, Marcia Kelly of Gamma Master, Connie Bennett of Xi Xi Sigma, Melissa Burt of Preceptor Alpha Tau and Carol Roberts of Preceptor Delta Gamma. These members have a combined 200 years of service.

Live entertainment was supplied by J.D. Nolan who shared his talents of voice, flute, trumpet, saxophone, guitar, and keyboard.

The highlight of the evening was the introduction of the queens and their escorts: Shirley Otis with Bill Vaught, Louise Ohap with Marty Ohap, Fran Sousley with Logan Sousley, Marcia Kelly with Kam Wheeler, Connie Bennett with Bob Showengendt, Melissa Burt with Cheryl Brooks, and Carol Roberts with Don Roberts.

