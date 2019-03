Truman State University will host a lecture March 20 titled “Birthday Girls: Queen Victoria and George Eliot at 200.”

Queen Victoria, one of the longest-serving monarchs in British history, and the pioneering novelist Mary Anne Evans, who wrote under the male pen name George Eliot, were both born in 1819.

The lecture will be delivered by Dr. Linda Seidel, professor emerita of English, at 5:30 p.m. in Violette Hall room 1010. The event is free and open to the public.