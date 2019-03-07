Receives funding support from community members

Although he has spent most of his life in the United States, Moberly High School Spanish teacher James Barker hasn’t enjoyed the privileges of being a U.S. citizen, until now.

After receiving financial support through a former student’s GoFundMe campaign, Barker was able to complete the citizenship process. He took the oath and renounced his Canadian citizenship March 1.

It was a heartwarming experience to see the donations and words of support from former students, parents and community members, he said.

“I thought of the closing scene of ‘It's A Wonderful Life,’ where the community rallies around George Bailey,” Barker said. “And I've always wondered what that feels like. I know how that feels (now). ...Not only the donations, but the comments that were left. It was humbling,and I'm very grateful.”

Mary Magee, a former student of Barker’s, was the one who organized the campaign.

“I am absolutely blown away by how much support the campaign had gotten,” Magee said. “At first I had thought it was going to be a slow process and it would take awhile to get the donations needed but… more and more people started sharing my post… and donating. Before I knew it, we were already at our goal.”

Now 35 years old, Barker has lived in the U.S. since he was 12 and taught at the high school for eight years. He was born and spent his early life in Alberta, Canada.

Funding was the biggest obstacle for obtaining U.S. citizenship since he was a child, Barker said.

“My dad is American, but due to the citizenship laws, my dad hadn't lived in the United States long enough for me to be automatically granted citizenship,” Barker said. “And growing up, my parents did not have a lot of money. My dad lost his job as soon as we moved to the United States. I'm one of six (siblings), so (my parents) couldn't afford citizenship for all of us. So we just kind of just lived.”

Barker has wanted to become a citizen for many years, but balancing the cost of the citizenship processes, pursuing a PhD and raising a six-child family is not easy, he said. It was something he would put off each year in hopes of saving up for the next year.

“This was my last year where I either applied for citizenship or green card,” Barker said. “(My wife and I) kind of just look at the finances and citizenship application was cheaper. So we said, ‘Okay, it’s now or never’.”

Barker officially began the citizenship process in August, which he funded through a student loan. The GoFundMe campaign was started, unbeknown to Barker, after he tweeted that his Christmas wish was to earn his citizenship.

The GoFundMe Campaign raised $1,000 from 24 donations over the course of two months.

“Of course I couldn’t directly give him his citizenship, because he’d have to go through the process himself, but I did the next best thing and raised money from so many kind hearted people to help him get the money for his citizenship” Magee said. “I also decided to make the donation amount larger so that way he would have enough for his citizenship and a meal with his family to celebrate.”

Barker used the donations to pay back the student loan he used to start the process. He took the oath as U.S. citizen last Friday and led the high school in the Pledge of Allegiance Monday morning.

Appreciating democracy

Having been unable to vote for so long, it is sad to see U.S. citizens not taking advantage of the opportunities and privileges they have, he said.

“I come from Canada and it's a pretty free country, but last week when I was being sworn in, there's 37 people in there most of which come from countries that are war torn and came here under refugee status, and I got emotional,” he said. “I see what they now get to do that… some of them in their 70s never got to do. To see them sit down to register to vote, and how excited they were, and we have people here that don't even know who is running for office, it's heartbreaking.”

Although the citizenship process was difficult and expensive, Barker said being able to vote makes it worthwhile. The only candidate Barker could vote for before was Student of the Month and the last faculty lunch of the year, he joked.

“I'm super excited that April 2 we have an election coming up, and I have a voice,” he said. “For me, that makes the whole process worth it. Knowing that I won't have to carry a card on me 24/7. That says yes I'm legally allowed to be here. Is it almost a weight off my shoulders.”

Teaching Spanish

Barker initially fell in love with the Spanish language and culture during a mission trip to Chile. He changed his undergrad major from business to Spanish after the trip. He wants to students to develop the same love for the language while also gaining an edge in the job market by being bilingual.

Many of the donations Barker received were from people who had interacted with him as a teacher. He said a lot of the support he received was due to his teaching style.

“Last summer, I taught down at Missouri State, and I told my students… that if they could connect with their students, not only will they have easier times in class, but the students are more willing to listen to you,” Barker said. “...They know that you’re part of class. It goes a long way. And I think my students will back me on that. Those student connections are so crucial.”

There is never a dull moment in Barker’s classes, Magee said. She said that Barker is like a father figure and mentor to many of the students at MHS.

“He definitely was (like) a second dad to every one of his students and even students who didn’t have him,” Magee said. “Even though in his class you still learned, it was also an hour to refresh yourself and laugh before continuing your day.”

The support and appreciation from the community can be seen on the GoFundMe campaign page.

“Words cannot describe how much this teacher has impacted my life,” former student Molly Greene wrote. “He makes me want to come to school, and I look forward to his class every single day. He cares for each and every one of his students and he has inspired me to study Spanish after high school.”

Several students and parents commended Barker for his dedication to teaching.

“This donation is a ‘thank you’ from a very grateful student,” Kili Alexander wrote. “For the two years that I had you as a teacher, you gave me confidence in my foreign language skills. You made me really appreciate Spanish and foreign language as a whole and I wish there were more teachers that are as passionate about their craft as you, Señor Barker. I wish you success with your current schooling, career, family and citizenship pursuits.”

The campaign was not the first time the community supported Barker. His family lost their home to the EF-5 tornado that struck Joplin in 2011 before he moved to teach in Moberly.

Barker said he is grateful of all the support Moberly has shown him and his family for so long.

“Moberly is just great,” Barker said. “How can you not love a city after they do this for you?”

