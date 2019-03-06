For City Council candidate Donald Smith, his top priority is fairness.

The issue most important to Smith is the cost of water and other utilities in Kirksville.

“Even my brother doesn’t pay what we do here in Illinois, and Illinois has higher taxes and everything,” Smith said.

The cost for use of water in Kirksville is set annually after a review by city staff to ensure the rate set can cover the operating costs of operation and maintenance to the city’s water treatment systems, and make payments on state bonds used to construct the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The rate must then be approved by the City Council.

During the 2019 budget process, utility rates for water and sewer services remained the same while the stormwater fee increased from $2.20 per month to $3.20. Kirksville Finance Director Lacy King said at the time that water rates had increased every year between 2013 and 2018.

Smith said the raises in the water rate constitute discrimination against people with low or fixed incomes.

“I don’t like the discrimination of what they do against the poor people, like elderly people, handicapped people,” Smith said. “And they think it’s a joke.”

Smith has in the past attended City Council meetings to object to the increase of utility costs and stated that he believes raising those costs is a violation of the Hancock Amendment.

The Hancock Amendment is an amendment to the Missouri constitution. Passed in 1980, the amendment limits the amount of taxes municipalities can impose without holding a public vote to approve a tax increase. Though the amendment refers to “taxes, licenses and fees,” it has been interpreted to mean only payments that are made by all residents and which are not in return for specific services.

In a 2011 court case, Arbor Investment Company LLC vs. City of Hermann, the Missouri Supreme Court held that the Hancock Amendment did not apply to utility fees because they are payments for services and the amount paid is affected by a resident’s consumption of services.

Smith said Council members have not been receptive to his concerns. He said they should be held “accountable by law” for raising utility costs and that he believes their actions are criminal.

There is no criminal penalty attached to the Hancock Amendment, even if the City Council was found to have violated it.

Smith also said he is concerned about the conditions of Kirksville’s roads and whether City Hall is accessible to people with disabilities.

Assistant City Manager Ashley Young said City Hall is fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and wheelchair users can access the building via the ramp and elevator located at the back entrance.

Smith said he has lived in Kirksville since 1976 and that he worked with the Kirksville Fire Department for four years after leaving the Marine Corp, but was fired due to not meeting educational requirements.

“All I’m for is for the people that’s handicapped, the older people, and sometimes they don’t even get a raise on their Social Security,” Smith said. “But yet they raise the water bill. I just don’t like discrimination against anybody.”