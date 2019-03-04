Clocks will “spring forward” on Sunday when we advance an hour for daylight saving time, losing an hour of sleep to gain an hour of sunlight during the shorter summer days. If you’re like most people, you reset your clocks, or let them reset themselves, without knowing much about why. There are some surprising facts, however, about the history and present of this annual ritual.

1) History of time

Changing how time functions throughout the year is an ancient practice, with many civilizations dividing daylight hours into 12 portions that become shorter when there was less sunlight available and longer when there was more. The Romans, for example, used clocks that had different hour lengths for different months of the year.

The idea for modern daylight saving time is often attributed to Benjamin Franklin, who satirically proposed saving money on candles by waking up the public every morning at sunrise by cannon fire. New Zealand scientist George Hudson was actually the first to propose changing the clocks in the summer in 1895, and the first country to consider making it law was the United Kingdom in 1908.

After considerable debate, a few Canadian cities enacted the proposal in the 1910s, followed by the German Empire and its allies during World War I. By 1918, the United States was also on board, but after the war it ditched the idea and reverted back to standard time until the 1960s. Many new countries adopted daylight saving time during the 1970s, when wars in the Middle East led to a worldwide energy shortage.

2) Time is money

Throughout the history of daylight saving time, various interest groups have lobbied both for and against the idea. The biggest supporters and beneficiaries of the extra hour of sunlight are usually retailers — you’re more likely to stop and make a purchase on your way home from work if there’s still sun in the sky.

The extra hour has also been found to increase golf industry revenues. Farmers have been traditionally opposed to daylight saving time, saying it can be disruptive to the schedules of farm animals and that field labor is less valuable during daylight saving time because crops are better harvested after dew evaporates.

The biggest losers in the daylight equation are television ratings and movie theatre sales. It turns out that when people have the opportunity to spend an hour outside in the daylight instead of in front of a screen, some of them actually do.

3) Time of your life

Does daylight saving time lengthen your life as well as your day? Well, that topic is hotly debated.

Daylight saving time likely reduces some types of crime because fewer victims are outside after dark. It allows more people to get outside and exercise and increases exposure to sunlight, which increases production of that sweet Vitamin D.

But not all the findings are sunny. Daylight saving time can cause sleep disruption that lasts for weeks. Some studies find the periods after clock switches have higher rates of suicide and heart attacks. And that beneficial sunlight can also cause skin cancer. The American Economic Journal was even bold enough to claim that daylight saving time causes 30 deaths per year.

Several studies by the Department of Transportation have found that extra daylight helps reduce traffic crashes. However, others have found that the changeover when the period ends increases traffic accidents. At the end of the day, it’s hard to say what the net effect is — whenever the end of the day is.

4) Time traveling

Believe it or not, someone does enforce daylight saving time. In the U.S., it’s the Department of Transportation that makes sure all jurisdictions are changing their clocks at the same time — so at least according to the government, daylight saving time is a form of time travel.

States are allowed to opt out of the time change if they chose, though. Two U.S. states have, Hawaii and Arizona, along with the Guam, Puerto Rico, the American Samoa and the Virgin Islands.

One Missouri lawmaker filed legislation to abolish daylight saving time in the state several times, but stopped in 2018 when his bills consistently failed to get anywhere. The problem may be that it’s difficult to make the switch unless the other states around you do as well — the time difference would be disruptive to communities and businesses on the borders.

That’s the problem for Kansas, which is considering abolishing the period this year. Some elected officials want to stop changing their clocks, but that would be a problem for those in the Kansas City metro area who might suddenly find themselves traveling an hour during their 5-minute morning commute. To avoid that confusion, it’s likely Kansas will have to fall back on this issue unless Missouri decides to spring forward.

5) Time terminology

The incorrect form of the term, “daylight savings time,” is used much more often than the one that’s technically correct — daylight saving time, without the S. You’re also not supposed to capitalize it, according to the Associated Press. But if you’ve been making this mistake for years, don’t worry, you’re not alone — so did the first draft of this article.