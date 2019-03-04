Tererai Trent
What: Lecture
Where: Missouri Theatre, 203 S. Ninth St.
When: 6:30 p.m.
How much: Free
About: The well-regarded author and humanitarian will give a lecture on behalf of the University of Missouri. Features music by the Mizzou Mbira Ensemble, and a signing at Skylark Bookshop will follow. http://bit.ly/TereraiTrent5March19.
Also tomorrow
Celtic Nights: Oceans of Hope 7 p.m. at Jesse Auditorium; $20 to $40. concertseries.missouri.edu.
The Lil Smokies, The Michigan Rattlers 8 p.m. at Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave.; $10 to $12. www.rosemusichall.com.