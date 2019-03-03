“Jeff City Beat” is a report on happenings in Missouri’s state government, focusing on actions of locally elected officials Rep. Danny Busick (R-3), Rep. Greg Sharpe (R-4) and Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin (R-18).

Wind farm taxes

O’Laughlin’s Senate Bill 72, which would categorize wind farms as local property for assessment and taxation purposes, passed the Senate, 32-1, on Thursday. The bill has been referred to the House.

The legislation is considered critical for local entities with the pending High Prairie wind farm project in Schuyler and Adair counties. When completed by Terra-Gen, the farm will be sold to Ameren Missouri. As a public utility, assets like a wind farm have tax revenues spread across a utility’s entire service area.

If a bill like this were to become law, those tax dollars would remain solely in the counties in which the wind farm exists.

Busick’s bills

House Concurrent Resolution 36, sponsored by Busick, was referred to the House Health and Mental Health Policy Committee on Thursday. The bill aims to establish May as ALS Awareness Month.

Busick has also sponsored House Bill 1002, which would allow dump trucks to be equipped with mud flaps with up to 12 inches of clearance from the ground. The bill has been referred to the House Transportation Committee. Sen. O’Laughlin has introduced the same legislation in the Senate (SB 364).

“Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act”

Sponsored by Rep. Nick Schroer (R-107), and co-sponsored by Busick, the bill would require physicians to determine if a fetus has a detectable heartbeat or brain function. If detected, physicians who perform an abortion would be guilty of a felony, unless it is in the case of a medical emergency.

The legislation also contains several other provisions and restrictions on abortions, and states that if federal law changes, Missouri would ban all abortions. The bill (HB 126) passed the House, 117-39.

Both Busick and Sharpe voted in favor of the bill. It has been reported to the Senate.

Mandatory minimums

HB 113, sponsored by Rep. Cody Smith (R-163), would allow judges to mete out sentences different from statutory minimum sentences in certain cases. The bill passed the House, 140-17.

Both Busick and Sharpe voted against the bill, which has been reported to the Senate.

O’Laughlin’s bills

O’Laughlin has sponsored SB 393, which extends tort immunity to general contractors and subcontractors of the Missouri Department of Transportation, and SB 461, which increases the amount of signatures needed for petitions to change school district boundaries to 30 percent of the voters in the last annual school board election.