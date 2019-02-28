The electrical transformer for the Zachary substation in Adair County arrived Tuesday at the construction site.

The equipment will help power the substation, which was built adjacent to the Adair substation to meet increasing energy demand in the area. It is plan of the Mark Twain Transmission project and is expected to be in service this spring.

A transformer functions as the “heart” of an electricity substation, according to a press release from Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois. Its function is to convert the voltage levels of electricity passing through the substation to the levels needed to power homes and businesses.

The transformer was shipped by rail from Quebec, Canada. It is about 24 feet wide, 26 feet long and 27 feet tall and weighs approximately 463,793 pounds.

According to the ATXI release, benefits of the project for northeast Missouri will include improved electric system reliability, improved access to renewable energy sources, improved transmission capacity and increased annual tax revenue.