Blue Springs Police are looking for a man who has now been charged in connection with a non-injury shooting at Wal-Mart last September.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Sidney Ogletree, 28, charged this week with first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action. Ogletree is described as about 5-foot-5 and 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened about 9:20 p.m. the evening of Sept. 24, 2018, at the Wal-Mart off Coronado Drive near Adams Dairy Parkway. According to police, Ogletree got into a confrontation with a group of people in the store, fired shots while in between the sets of doors at the entrance and then fired more shots in the parking lot as a vehicle with the group of other men sped away. Ogletree then fled in a white Dodge Magnum.

There were customers in the store at the time, but no one reported any injuries. Four vehicles belonging to people not connected to the incident got hit with bullets, police said. Between video and the single type of shell casings recovered at the scene, they said, investigators determined Ogletree was the lone shooter, though they could not ID him immediately after the shooting.

Ogletree's bond has been set at $50,000.

Anyone with information about Ogletree's whereabouts is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477, or Blue Springs Police at 816-228-0151.

Information leading to his arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,000 cash reward.