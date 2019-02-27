This has been a season of milestones for the Centralia, 20-7 overall, varsity boys basketball team that started with a quick dalliance in the Top-10 rankings courtesy of the Missouri High School Basketball Coaches Association.

Even though that initial romance with being ranked didn't last, when the Panthers got hot later in the season, the run this program made at the polls not only brought more attention to these athletes than anything else has in quite some time, it had to have put the rest of the state on notice. If people aren't already aware of the abilities and skill set of Centralia head coach Scott Humphries they'd better learn soon before they get schooled the hard way because by then it will be to late.

For as establishing 2018-19 has been for what appears to be the start of something truly special for the Panthers, the fact this program still has room to grow was at least somewhat evident last Saturday when in the Class 3, District 13, title game at home against Monroe City, 24-4 overall, when they lost 67-43. Prior to that Centralia had won 55-50 in round two over Palmyra, 21-5 overall, in overtime last Thursday and on feb. 19 the squad began the postseason by defeating the Missouri Military Academy, 14-11 overall, 48-37.

Monroe City next played in sectionals on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. against Trenton, 24-0 overall, at Moberly.