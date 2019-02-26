Members of the Missouri University of Science and Technology Police, Sigma Tau Gamma, Tau Kappa Epsilon, Kappa Sigma and Omega Sigma made a special visit to the Rolla Mission on Feb. 21.

Over the last couple of weeks University Police employees and students from these Greek organizations, partnered together to raise $1,300 for the Rolla Mission. Executive Director Ashley Brooks had provided a list of items needed to help the patrons and this fundraising project will help her scratch many of those items off her list.

Students and Missouri S&T police and staff members loaded up three trucks with tons of items including things like toiletries, paper goods, snack items, canned goods, and meat and dairy goods. The Rolla Mission staff and patrons were thrilled to see them carrying in box after box. Students and police personnel were even more thrilled though to be able to give back to the Rolla community.