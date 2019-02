U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fueling) Airman Chammelle Sharpley, from Saint Robert, Missouri, operates a fuel console in a pump room aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 25, 2019.

The John C. Stennis is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.