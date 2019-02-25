Businesses with seasonal and temporary employees are invited to send their employees to boost their skills in customer service and hospitality at two upcoming Customer Service Training workshops this April hosted by University of Missouri Extension.

Tourism plays a significant role in our region's economy. Improving employees' customer service skills and knowledge of local attractions can help improve the visitor experience, and draw tourists back for future visits. Workshop participants will update their customer service skills, learn about regional tourism resources, and practice answering common visitor questions.

Two dates and locations are available.

* April 10, 2019: Meramec Regional Planning Commission, 4 Industrial Drive, St. James. Two time options: 9-11am or 1-3pm. Free to Naturally Meramec Consortium members or $6 per employee for non-members. Call Samantha at 573-265-2993 X111 to register or for more information about Naturally Meramec Consortium.

* April 12, 2019: Salem Community Center @ the Armory, 1200 W. Rolla Rd, Salem. Two time options: 9-11am or 1-3pm. Free to employees of Dent County businesses or Naturally Meramec Consortium members, $6 per employee for non-Dent County business or non-NMC members. Call Dent County Extension at 573-729-3196 to register.

The workshop will be led by University of Missouri Extension, with funding support from Naturally Meramec Consortium and Dent County Tourism Tax Commission. MU Extension is an equal opportunity/ADA institution.