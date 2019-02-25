The Rolla Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of one final plat for the Rolla City Council to vote on. The city council held the first reading to determine if the Cottonwood Consolidation will be carried out. If the future lot is approved the northwest side of U.S Route 63 in southwest Rolla will have a Dollar General.

The commission first recommended the city council approve the Cottonwood Consolidation project proposed by the Overland Group, LLC. The ordinance will authorize the consolidation of five lots along with part of one other lot on the northwest side of the intersection of Cottonwood Drive and South Bishop Avenue – known as U.S. Route 63, in the southwestern section of Rolla.

The Overland Group, LLC. executed a purchase and sale agreement to buy the lots in southwestern Rolla to build a Dollar General store, Rolla City Planner James Shields said. The Overland Group, LLC. develops and owns the buildings where Dollar General retail stores operate.

The subject land is within the General Retail Zoning District C-2, and the lots that comprise the southern portion of this consolidating area are vacant. One of the six parcels subject to the Final Plat of the Cottonwood Drive Addition has three buildings on it that were built in 1950, according to Shields.

There is one single-family home, one garage and one barn, and once all proposals are approved the final plat calls for the garage to be demolished, while the proposed ordinance states that the building located on the north boundary of Lot 1 will be demolished as well before building permits are issued.

The analysis for the project states that since the consolidation of the C-2 land is through the minor subdivision process — no public improvements are required, no development plans are required, no parkland dedication is required and much of the subdivision regulations don't apply to the proposed consolidation.

The consolidated lot will meet bulk and area requirements and will have access to a public right-of-way.

Rolla’s Community Development Department poised comments for consideration by the city council if they plan to make any revisions upon approval of the final plat that was published Jan. 17, 2019.

The Community Development Department will likely ask for a condition to be placed in the ordinance that approves the plat and states that no building permits will be issued to the land subject to this subdivision until the existing building on the plat is demolished.

Subdivision regulations are met, Shields said, a 10-foot utility easement has been placed on the plat and there have been no public comments or revisions requested by any city department.

“We just talked about a commercial going into a residential area, is that going to happen here at some point if that is a commercial operation going in?” city council member, Jody Eberly, asked.

Shields said that the lot is close to residential areas, but the six lots are currently zoned C-2, and the new Dollar General will meet that zoning code, and no one can come back at a later date to rezone.

The Rolla City Council conducted the first reading of the ordinance on Feb. 19, and if required the owner of the consolidated lot will obtain additional utility easements of sufficient width and access to accommodate electric service system improvements.