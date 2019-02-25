The Missouri University Science and Technology arts, languages, and philosophy department will screen the third installment of the Hispanic Film Series, “The Future Perfect,” this March.

The screening is free and open to the public and begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, in Room 104 Physics Building. The Physics Building is located at 1315 N. Pine St. on the Missouri S&T campus. The film will be presented in Spanish and Mandarin with English subtitles.



“The Future Perfect” tells the story of Xiaobin, a Chinese immigrant to Argentina who must secretly attend a school to learn Spanish. While working at a Chinese supermarket, she meets Vijay, a young man from India, and the two become romantically involved. “The Future Perfect” explores how language affects the way people think and act.



The next film in the series, “Spider Thieves,” will be screened on April 4.



The Hispanic Film Festival is supported by the Spanish Film Club, an initiative of Latin American and Spanish film distributor PRAGDA, which offers grants to help high schools and universities experience the best in contemporary Spanish and Latin cinema; and by Missouri S&T’s College of Arts, Sciences and Business and the arts, languages, and philosophy department.



For more information about the event, contact Dr. Jorge Porcel at porcelj@mst.edu or call the arts, languages, and philosophy department at 573-341-4869.