The City of Rolla Fire and Rescue has provided a yearly physical to all fire personnel since 1997. Mercy Medical Group provided physicals for fire personnel, but the medical group didn't submit a bid for the current two-year contract with the city's fire department because of recent changes in the medical protocol.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has developed the Federal Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response Standard program to protect workers at hazardous sites. Rolla Fire Chief Ron Smith said at the Feb. 19 Rolla City Council meeting that the program requires the medical examination for all hazardous material teams.

Since Mercy Medical Group will not include a bid for the current two-year contract, an internal committee was formed to reach out to medical groups which could meet the medical protocols and provide the services needed for Rolla’s fire personnel over two years.

“This year our committee worked with several medical providers to develop a comprehensive medical exam that checks our firefighter’s fitness and physical health,” Smith said.

The internal committee worked with Phelps Health and SiteMed out of Marietta, Georgia. Both were able to meet the protocols under the federal requirements for fire personnel – a comprehensive medical examination, a fitness examination, a blood screening to include heavy metals, blood-borne pathogens and cancer markers in addition to chest X-rays on a five-year rotating basis and prostate cancer screenings.

Both Phelps Health and SiteMed submitted two-year proposals, and Rolla’s Fire administration recommended approval by the city council for the two-year proposal with SideMed for $20,980.

Smith added that SiteMed provided a significantly lower bid in their two-year proposal, and the bid was nearly $5,000 below the city’s 2018-2019 budget allowance of $25,000.

SiteMed provides on-site physicals for various Missouri Fire Departments in the state. Jefferson City Fire Department, Springfield Fire Department and Central Jackson County all have their examinations conducted by SiteMed, Smith said.

Smith added,“For the last 20 years the City of Rolla Fire and Rescue has provided yearly medical physicals for our fire personnel. These physicals are used to reduce the threat of cardiac arrest exposure to hazardous chemicals, blood-borne pathogens and cancer-causing carcinogens."

In 2010, researchers from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) conducted a study that spanned several years to determine if firefighters have a higher risk of cancer and other causes of death as a result of job exposures.

The study was completed in 2015 and was approved by the Institutional Review Boards at NIOSH and the National Cancer Institute. The study examined cancer in nearly 30,000 career firefighters by gathering information from urban fire departments in Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Researchers then examined mortality patterns in firefighters who were employed from 1950 through 2009, and the results provided evidence of the direct relation between firefighting and cancer.

The study found that firefighters have a 9 percent increased risk of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14 percent increased risk of dying from cancer than the general U.S. population. Respiratory cancer and gastrointestinal cancer were the leading contributors to the increase in risk for firefighters.

Researchers also reported a two-fold excess of malignant mesothelioma in firefighters, a notably rare cancer.

“Each of these tests meets the requirements for the Federal Program for hazardous material teams as well as the Missouri Heart and Lung bill and the 1952 National Fire Protection Agency firefighter health and wellness protocols,” Smith said.

The Rolla City Council awarded the bid to SiteMed for $20,980 for an initial period of two years.