Another round of winter weather this past week resulted in blood drive cancellations that saw nearly 300 potential donations lost.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is strongly urging blood donors to give this week to help reserves stay strong. CBCO is currently at less than a three day supply of most types of blood.

CBCO is the sole local provider of blood for patients at more than 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need.

You can help by giving blood at this upcoming blood drive at Newburg on Wednesday, March 6. The drive will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Newburg High School, 701 Wolf Pride Drive.

Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org.