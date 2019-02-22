The St. James boys basketball team had their hands full all night long when they faced off against Dixon for the Class 3 District 4 Semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 21. The Tigers had some big plays down the stretch, before Drew Moritz lifted St. James to a 64-63 victory with a last second free throw.

The first two minutes saw Dixon and St. James trading baskets, before the Bulldogs scored on back to back possessions to take a 13-9 lead. That lead fluctuated throughout the quarter, but Dixon knocked down a pair of late threes to finish the first with a 19-13 lead.

St. James bounced back with a great second quarter. Moritz opened the quarter with a basket, before a three from Logan Chick cut the Dixon lead to one. Dixon was able to cling to that small lead for most of the quarter, but the Tigers stayed within striking distance. St. James was able to tie the game at 31 with just under two minutes left in the half on a basket by Austin Ridenhour, before the two squads traded baskets for the rest of the quarter. Dixon had a strong push at the end of the quarter and nearly went into the half with a four point lead, but Chick knocked down his second three of the quarter with five seconds remaining to bring the score to 37-36 heading into the half.

That lead would continue to trade hands in the second half. Neither team led by more than three points in the third quarter. Tyler Recker led St. James with five points in the quarter, while Branson and Mason Parker each chipped in with four. Recker managed to tie the game at 51 in the final minute of the quarter, but a late basket by Trey Holzier gave Dixon a 53-51 lead heading into the fourth.

The back and forth scoring barrage didn't slow down in the fourth, but Dixon maintained a slim lead for most of the quarter. Mid-way through the fourth, Moritz made his first big play down the stretch by forcing a turnover and scoring on the other end to bring the score to 60-59 in Dixon's favor. The Bulldogs responded with a three to extend their lead back out to four points and St. James needed some big breaks down the stretch. The first came from Recker, who got a huge steal with 1:25 left, which led to an Andrew Branson bucket. That was almost instantly followed with another Recker steal, which led to an easy layup to lock at the game at 63. Dixon attempted to drive and score on their next possession, but Branson managed to take a charge with 35.3 seconds left to give the ball back to the Tigers. St. James then played for the last shot, but couldn't find open looks for Branson or Recker. They were able to find Moritz in the corner and he drove for the basket at the clock whittled away. A foul was called on the drive and the 50-50 call went in favor of St. James, sending Moritz to the charity stripe with 1.3 seconds left. He made the first, but missed the second, which was followed by a desperation heave from Dixon, before the clock struck zero on a wild St. James win 64-63.

"We had actually drawn up something to get Recker and Andrew (Branson) into a little two man game and I thought Dixon did a good job of sniffing it out. Mason saw it and Drew had been floating to the open spot and when he got the ball, he knew what he needed to do with it," said head coach Ben Smith after the game. "Drew Moritz was a difference-maker in the game tonight. Besides that last free throw and that last play, he did a lot of things early on to keep us hanging around, got some big tips and steals. A great finish down here on the sideline to cut it to one. He played really really well tonight, which was huge for us."

Moritz didn't expect to have the chance to be the hero Thursday night, but he was glad to help his team earn a spot in the District Championship.

"(I was just thinking) don't miss. I was pretty nervous," said Moritz with a laugh. "I'm really proud of the guys and I hope we can win Saturday against Steelville."

Moritz finished the game with nine points off the bench for St. James. Branson led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers, while Recker added 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Chick scored eight points. Parker had a well-rounded game with six points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Ridenhour added four points in the victory.

An important take away for coach Smith was the Tigers' ability to persevere. St. James didn't shoot very well in the win, connecting on just two of their 21 three point attempts. As a team who has lived and died by their ability to make threes at times this season, Smith was proud that his team found a way to win despite a poor shooting performance.

"That's probably the first game we've won this year where we shot the ball that poorly. Usually we're so dependent on our shooting," said the Tiger head coach. "I don't know that we win that game earlier this season. I really felt like around the St. James Tournament we started growing up a little bit. We started playing teams that were clearly better than us and very talented and we were playing them close and learning we could compete. We blew some games early in the year where we had leads and they were close and a lot of that's maturity."

The Tigers will face a familiar foe in Steelville for the District Title on Saturday. The two teams have faced off twice this season with Steelville taking the first game 56-52 to open the season in the Sullivan Tournament and the Tigers taking the rematch 64-60 on Feb. 4.

"Yeah, but every time I see them, I wonder how I'm going to guard them," joked coach Smith about the familiarity with Steelvile. "They'll be familiar with us too and I'm sure they're going to add some wrinkles to what they do and we'll hopefully add some to what we do.

"Hopefully it'll be a good game," continued the Tiger head coach. "That's what you want, to be there ready to compete. A championship game, two teams that have split, rubber match, got it all on the line. That's what you want."