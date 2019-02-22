“Dreams never die, they only change,” is the lesson Rebecca Selpien is learning as she works on closing her store, The Stitch Niche, while preparing to continue the classes that have produced a close-knit community.

“We’ve been here for almost three years now, and it really has flown by,” said Selpien via social media. “From the day we started painting the shop’s walls we knew this was our passion project and a chance to offer Rolla a place to meet, appreciate and learn from each other.”

The decision to close the store was not made lightly according to Selpien, who explained a variety of outside factors hit the store at once, including increased tariffs on supplies, personal health and the presence of a large box store in town.

“We could not raise our prices by 25 percent because you’ve got a big box that keeps their pricing low,” explained Selpien. “We decided, instead of expending all our energy fighting that, we were going to expend doing what we love.”

And what Selpien and the others at the Stitch Niche love is teaching, she said. The Stitch Niche team will be continuing to provide classes to the community through a partnership with the Rolla Parks and Recreation department.

“Our real passion was the teaching, which is what we’ve always done,” Selpien explained. “We’ve done everything from cake decorating to music classes, to all of the fiber arts. We’ve done everyting.”

Selpien said she and her team were, “actually a little excited about the change.”

The current priority is to make the transition from holding classes in the store to having them with the Parks department as seamless as possible.

“Right now what we have scheduled are knitting and crochet classes, and the music classes,” Selpien said. “We are trying to make it so there’s a very smooth transition for all of our people to move from classes here to classes there before we even close the shop.”

According to Selpien, The Stitch Niche is set to close at the end of April, and several classes will start through the Parks department at the end of March.

As the classes are transitioned, Selpien said the continuation of their dream will come in the form of the community that has come from the different classes held at The Stitch Niche, and the customers that have become family.

“We have some ladies that are here three nights a week. Some are here weekly that have been with me for four or five years. That was our biggest struggle, how do we keep the people? That’s what was important to us,” Selpien said. “Some of our customers have become the most amazing friends, a lot of them actually.”

At any given time, community members can be found in the shop’s sitting area, chatting with each other or quietly working on a project. Making the Stitch Niche a place where other’s can relax and be with each other.

Even though the doors might be closing, Selpien said there are several memories she will be taking with her, such as the day the shop finally came together.

“Back when we were building the shop, this place was a big empty cavern. There was no carpet and the walls and so many holes in them,” she explained. About three weeks before the store opened, and the construction was complete, she found herself walking down the hall with her daughter, overwhelmed with the sight of their dream coming true.

“We stood there and cried,” she said. “We just walked in and there was our dream. I’ll take that with me.”

The Stitch Niche website will remain active, Selpien said, as will their social media. So current and future class participants can look online for the schedules.