Erika Lucas is one of the most ardent supporters of the Blue Springs Police Department.

The owner of Sandy’s Restaurant, 1428 U.S. 40 in Blue Springs, has held countless fundraisers to support police functions such as Shop with Cop and Back the Blue, and today she is doing her best to support a member of the department’s family.

Cooper Heishman, 19, the son of Detective Doug Heishman, was struck by a car in mid-January while attending Evangel College in Springfield, Mo., and suffered a brain injury and broken leg.

Today, Sandy’s is donating 10 percent of all sales. Starting today at 4 p.m. is the restaurant’s popular prime rib night.

“It’s our biggest day of the week,” Lucas said. “We want to do anything we can to help our police department because the men and women who work there mean so much to everyone of us here at Sandy’s and to our community.”

“We’re also selling ‘Coop Strong’ T-shirts for $15, and all the proceeds will go to the Heishman family.”

Earlier this month, the Blue Springs Chick-fil-A began donating all cookie sales for February to the Heishman family.

“The support we have received from the community has been overwhelming,” said David Heishman.

“Erika and Sandy’s have always been tremendous supporters of local law enforcement, but what she and the Blue Springs Chick-fil-A are doing means so much to our family and we want everyone to know how much we appreciate it.”

Lucas is well aware of the support that comes from Blue Springs when she gets involved in a project.

“We’re a strong, tight-knit community and we want to do everything we can to help our neighbors,” Lucas said. “We hope to see a lot of our longtime customers on Friday. We’re gotten the word out on social media and we’re ordering more prime rib because we think it’s going to be a big night.”