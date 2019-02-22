The St. James girls basketball team faced off against Dixon in their District Semifinal game on Thursday, Feb. 21. The Lady Tigers were able to overcome a slow start and to come away with a 57-45 win and earn a spot in the District Final.

The first quarter was all Dixon on Thursday night as they came out firing. The Lady Bulldogs knocked down four straight threes in the middle of the corner, which put St. James behind 14-6, as the Lady Tigers managed just one basket in that span. St. James got a big three from Riley Whitener late in the quarter, but still trailed 15-11 after a quarter of play.

St. James just kept chipping away in the second. Hannah Marcee opening the quarter with a three point play to cut the deficit to one, but Dixon fired right back with a three on the ensuing possession. The remainder of the quarter saw the lead change hands twice, but Dixon was able to cling to a 27-24 lead going into the half. Marcee was huge for St. James in the quarter, scoring seven of their 13 points in the frame.

After an up and down first half, the Lady Tigers took the game over for good in the third. St. James opened the half with a basket, before a free throw by Ashlyn Rinehart tied the game at 27. Marcee then gave St. James the lead with two more free throws. It was a lead they would not surrender for the rest of the game. Marcee scored another six points in the quarter, while Savanna Riccetti and Whitener each connected from deep in the frame. Defensively, the Lady Tigers were near perfect. Dixon made just one field goal in the quarter on a three from Rhloe Irvin. The only other point they would score came on a free throw, as St. James held Dixon to just four points. The Lady Bulldogs were scoreless for the first four and a half minutes of the quarter, as St. James stormed into the fourth with a 43-31 lead.

Most of the fourth quarter was spent at the free throw line for St. James, though Bailey Wells was able to score four of her six fourth-quarter points from the field. Rinehart was clutch for St. James down the stretch, as she went 7-8 from the charity stripe in the fourth to hold off any Dixon comeback attempt. The Lady Tigers went on to win 57-45.

St. James has played a tough schedule this season, as they always do and it has prepared them to play in games like this. Head coach Terry Wells knows his team is battle tested and they proved that on Thursday night.

"I told the girls before the game that our schedule has prepared us perfectly for this District Tournament from here on out," said coach Wells. "We've played teams that are better team in this tournament. We've played guards that we aren't going to see the rest of the way, we've seen posts we aren't going to see the rest of the way. Our schedule has prepared us, it's just a matter of executing, playing as hard as you can and getting things done.

"I think for the most part we did that tonight. A couple of lapses, but the girls want to continue playing," continued the St. James head coach. "You can feel it in the locker room. They love each other and they want to play the next day."

Marcee and Rinehart each finished with 16 points to lead St. James in the win. Wells added eight, Riccetti chipped in with seven, Whitener had six, while Mikaela Donnelly and Aly Bullock each had two. Coach Wells was particularly proud of how much Rinehart and Marcee stepped up down the stretch.

"They made some good plays and some good plays when we needed them," said coach Wells on Rinehart and Marcee. "Hannah had a rough start. She missed some easy shots early and had a couple of turnovers. She kind of had this look on her face and we pulled her out and when she went back in, she was focused and really worked that high post well and caused Dixon some problems and kind of kept us in the game when our offense was struggling so bad.

"That's what you've got to do this time of year," continued the St. James head coach. "Everyone is going to play their absolute hardest and you're just going to have to survive and advance."

One of the biggest issues that St. James has battled down the homestretch this season has been health. They've been without a number of players at different points for the last few weeks, but they had their full lineup available on Thursday. Coach Wells saw it as a welcome change of pace.

"It's different," said Wells with a laugh. "I've gotten so used to playing a seven man rotation. Audrey Marcee, for example, has done a great job for us when we've been short-handed and I don't think she got in the game tonight. I maybe have to do a better job, but it's always nice to have all your weapons.

"We're not fully healthy, Savy's still walking around like an old grandma and Bailey, we deal with it as we can, but at least they're all available that when there's a tight spot in a game, we can put in the lineup we feel suits us to succeed," continued the Lady Tiger head coach.

St. James will play Steelville for the District Title on Friday night. The Lady Tigers won their previous matchup this season 39-22.