The Newburg boys and girls basketball teams saw their seasons come to an end this week. The boys lost their first round matchup against Bakersfield 64-41 on Monday, Feb. 18, while the Lady Wolves carried a lead into their semifinal against Eminence, but couldn't seal the victory in a 57-48 loss.

Wolves struggle in loss to Bakersfield

A slow start doomed the Wolves when they opened Districts against Bakersfield on Monday. The Lions hit the ground running with 20 points and Newburg couldn't keep pace. The Wolves had three from Caleb Austin, Hunter Mentola and Justin Cantu, but didn't get much scoring outside of that as they finished the quarter trailing 20-11.

Newburg's offense went even colder in the second, scoring just five points in the frame. They stepped up on the defensive end, holding Bakersfield to 10, but lagged behind as they went into the half trailing 30-16.

Bakersfield put the game away with another 19 points in the third. Newburg made a trio of threes in the quarter, but only added a free throw outside of those triples, which let Bakersfield carry a 49-26 lead into the final frame.

Newburg had their best offensive quarter in the fourth with 15 points, but they couldn't close the gap in a 64-41 loss.

Jared Lott led Newburg with 12 points, all of which came from second half threes. Tristan Wofford added another 10 points in the loss. Cantu and Austin each had six, Mentola chipped in with three, while Nathan Russell and Kiernan Twyman each scored two points. Reece Anstine led all scorers with 24 points, while Hunter Bentley added 18 points for Bakersfield.

Fourth quarter sinks Lady Wolves

Newburg got out to a solid start against Eminence on Wednesday thanks to stellar play from Claire Affolter. The freshman scored eight points in the opening quarter to carry the Lady Wolves to a slim11-8 lead early. Newburg spread out the scoring a bit in the second with another 17 points. Grace Affolter led the way with five points, while her sister Claire, Bailey Brookshire and Marah Sushanke each added four. Eminence picked up the scoring in the second, but Newburg still carried a 28-22 lead into the half.

Each team scored 15 points in the third to help Newburg keep their lead. The Lady Wolves got some hot shooting from behind the arc, as Brookshire connected on a pair of threes and Macy Suschanke knocked down a three on her way to five points. With the even scoring, Newburg went into the fourth with a 43-37 lead.

The Lady Wolves went cold in the fourth, opening the door for an Eminence comeback. Newburg scored just five points in the final frame, while Eminence exploded for 20 points to advance to the District Championship with a 57-48 win over the Lady Wolves.

"We played well for about two quarters and a half then went cold, their height killed us and we let them go on a big run in the second half that we never recovered from," said head coach Jeff Atchison. "Kids played hard and had a great season, all of them made good progress though out the year."

C. Affolter had yet another triple-double to finish off the season with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals before fouling out in the fourth. She also added three assists and a pair of blocks. Brookshire led Newburg with 13 points to go along with three steals, a rebound and an assist. G. Affolter had another 10 points, three rebounds, four steals and four assists. Marah Suschanke had eight points, two rebounds and an assist, while Macy Suchanke had another five points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal.