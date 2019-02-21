The St. James boys basketball team opened their District Tournament a day later than planned on Wednesday, Feb. 20. The Tigers put their foot on the gas in the first and never let up on their way to a 75-50 win.

The first few minutes Wednesday night were back and forth between St. James and Belle. The Tigers found their rhythm midway through the quarter and got a huge spark from Tyler Recker, who took a break away and slammed home a dunk with 4:30 left to play in the first. That dunk was part of an 11-0 run for the Tigers, as they started to break away. Recker finished the opening frame with eight points, while Andrew Branson chipped in with another nine. Branson put a cherry on top of the quarter by scoring at the buzzer, giving St. James a 26-12 lead.

"I wasn't real happy with how we were rotating defensively most of that first quarter, but we were able to get some points on the board. Some of that is probably first game of District jitters and being antsy and not being comfortable," said head coach Ben Smith after that game. "(Recker's dunk) happened and then we were able to kind of pour it on and it seemed like we were able to extend that lead really quickly and got it up to 20 pretty fast. It was nice to see him make that explosive play like that."

The Tigers only expanded on that lead in the second, as a mixture of great rebounding and forcing turnovers on the defensive end opened things up for the St. James offense. The Tigers started the second on a 10-0 run and held Belle to just seven points in the quarter. Offensively, St. James just kept dominating. Austin Ridenhour led the way with nine points, while Branson added eight, Logan Chick chipped in with seven and Recker put in another four points. All four of those Tigers finished the opening half in double figures, as St. James stormed into the break with a 54-23 lead.

St. James took their foot off the gas a little bit in the second half, but still played excellent defense in the third to put the game away. Belle failed to score for the first six minutes of the quarter, as the Tiger lead ballooned. St. James added another 16 points in the quarter led by five points from Mason Parker, while holding Belle to five to carry a 70-36 lead into the fourth.

The Tiger JV players took over for the final quarter. While Belle was able to close the gap a little bit, the St. James lead was never threatened in a 75-50 victory.

Branson led all scorers with 21 points in the Tiger victory. Chick and Ridenhour each added 14, while Recker chipped in with 12 points. Parker scored six, Isaac Helterbrank added three, while Kadin Guese and Trent Satterfield each scored two and Dante Poole scored one.

Branson has been a key part of the St. James offense all season, but coach Smith has really liked how his game has developed throughout the season and he showed that development in their win over Belle.

"He's another player with really high basketball IQ, I think he's shown that all year long. Obviously he's scored, but I feel like other parts of his game have come along. I feel like he's rebounding better. I think in the last few games in particular, he's starting to realize when he's drawing double teams and getting it to the open man," said coach Smith. "When they're getting it going and all those guys are playing at their best, they're a fun group to watch and they can beat a lot of people."

One of the most important factors in the win was getting the big first half lead, so the starters could get some rest in the second half. With the snow Tuesday night, the Tigers have to play their first two games back to back, rather than having a night off in between. Coach Smith was glad he was able to let his regulars get some rest.

"It was big. It worked out the way we were hoping it would. You don't like to, if you can avoid it, play back to backs, especially this time of year with a team like Dixon who is so explosive," said the St. James head coach. "They did their job, they got in, got that lead up and then we were able to get some legs rested to be ready to go for tomorrow, hopefully."

The Tigers followed that up with a matchup against Dixon in the District Semifinals on Thursday, but that game had not been played by press time. St. James beat Dixon 87-45 earlier this season. The winner of that game will play the winner of Steelville and Cuba for the championship on Saturday.