Officers of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a report of a stabbing on Swindell Road in Richland Mon., Feb. 18.

A Richland resident was charged after a confrontation between brothers escalates Monday.

James Acklin, 34, of Richland, was charged with a Class A felony for assault in the first degree or attempt-serious physical injury or special victim and a felony of armed criminal action.

Officers of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a report of a stabbing on Swindell Road in Richland Mon., Feb. 18. David Balsley was stabbed five to six times in the chest and arm area. Balsley alleged that he was in a verbal argument with Acklin at the residence. According to the probable cause statement, Acklin took out a knife during the confrontation and “began swinging his arm with the knife causing slashes to his arm and chest.”

Another resident Amanda Alford told investigators Acklin and Balsley started arguing outside the residence after Acklin showed up. According to the probable cause statement, Alford alleged that Acklin “retrieved a knife and began swinging his arm, cutting Balsley in the chest and arm area.”

Alford positively identified Acklin as the assailant regardless of knowing him for a short time.

Alford claimed she saw Acklin and a girl named Crystal Storberg leave in a black Jeep Compass. Officers later determined that Storberg owned the Jeep and found the vehicle in Lebanon.

Officers interviewed Jesse Thompson a passenger in the Jeep after arresting Acklin. According to the probable cause statement, Thompson told investigators that Acklin talked to him about getting in a fight with his brother. Thompson alleged that Acklin told him the argument “started normal, but got bad,” according to the probable cause statement. Thompson told investigators that Acklin said they began to struggle over a knife he used to cut his brother with. Thompson alleged that Acklin said he threw the knife out the window somewhere in between Camdenton and Lebanon.

Investigators found evidence in the Jeep after being granted a search warrant.

Emergency room doctors informed the detective that the injuries to Balsley were life threatening, according to the probable cause statement.

Acklin’s bond is $750,000 cash or surety.