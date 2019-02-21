Missouri University of Science and Technology is preparing to celebrate its 111th annual “Best Ever” St. Pat's celebration. The theme for this year's celebration is “St. Pat's in Middle Earth.”

The campus celebration began in 1908, when a group of Rolla students declared that St. Patrick was the patron saint of engineers. St. Pat’s has since grown to encompass a full week of events, as well as campus traditions that begin in early March.



The schedule for the 111th St. Pat’s celebration at Missouri S&T is as follows:



– Monday, March 4, through Wednesday, March 6: Snake Invasion. Students club plastic snakes on campus with large decorative sticks called shillelaghs.



– Monday, March 4: “Early History of St. Pat’s at S&T,” 1-2 p.m. in Room 103 of the Curtis Laws Wilson Library at S&T. Library staff will present a history of the St. Pat’s celebration, along with a display of vintage items from the S&T Archives. The same presentation will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, and at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 12. Visit library.mst.edu to reserve a spot.



– Saturday, March 9: St. Patrick’s Grand Ball sponsored by Coterie, 6 p.m. The event includes dinner and dancing to live music in Hasselmann Alumni House, located at 1100 N. Pine St. in Rolla. For tickets or more information, contact Dilek Acar at dilek@rollanet.org.



– Monday, March 11: St. Pat’s Follies, noon, at the Puck, a campus landmark located in front of Toomey Hall.



– Tuesday, March 12: St. Pat’s Follies, noon, at the Puck.



– Wednesday, March 13: Court arrival, approximately 11:45 a.m. downtown Rolla. St. Pat and his court, portrayed by S&T students, will officially arrive in downtown Rolla aboard a converted railway ore cart. They will then proceed from the south end of Pine Street to the Rolla Band Shell, located at the corner of 9th and Oak streets, for St. Pat’s Follies at noon.



– Thursday, March 14: two main events



Gonzo Gives Back, the St. Pat’s Day of Service at S&T, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at various local community locations.



Gonzo and Games, noon-6 p.m., at Schuman Park, located at 103 E. 14th St. in Rolla.



– Friday, March 15: two main events



Noon — Gonzo and Games, Schuman Park.



9 p.m. — Coronation and Knighting Ceremony, Leach Theatre of Castleman Hall, located at 10th and Main streets in Rolla. The event is open to the public and free to attend.



– Saturday, March 16: St. Pat’s is celebrated in Rolla



7 a.m. — Pine Street painting.



8 a.m. — St. Pat’s 5K and Beer Run. The 5K is sponsored by the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce, and registration costs $25. The Beer Run is $25 and begins at 9:30 a.m. Participants can register for both events for a discounted price of $45. Register online at besteverstpats5k.itsyourrace.com/register. Race-day registration opens at 7 a.m. at the Public House Brewing Co., located at 600 N. Rolla St. in Rolla. For more information, visit besteverstpats5k.itsyourrace.com.



9 a.m. — Pre-parade breakfast, Hasselmann Alumni House, 1100 N. Pine St. A complimentary meal that is open to the community on a first-come, first-served basis.



11 a.m. — St. Pat’s Parade on Pine Street in downtown Rolla.



1 p.m. — St. Pat’s Grateful Board Concert, a free concert open to the public at the Rolla Band Shell. Details about the concert performers will be released closer to the date of the event.



For more information on the events listed, see the St. Pat’s Committee website at stpats.mst.edu.