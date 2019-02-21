JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Governor Parson today announced nine new appointments to various boards and commissions.

Larry W. Borts, of Jamestown, was appointed to the Missouri Propane Safety Commission.

Mr. Borts retired in 2008 after owning and operating L & S Propane since 2003. Previous to his time as a small business owner, he worked as a manager for three propane companies from 1994-2003. Mr. Borts is a member of the Missouri Propane Gas Association and the Missouri Propane Education and Research Council.

Marie Carmichael, of Springfield, was reappointed to the Missouri Development Finance Board.

Ms. Carmichael is the President of Affordable Homes Development Inc. and has served in that role since 2001. Her previous career experience includes time in the real estate industry and as a college and high school English instructor. Ms. Carmichael graduated with a Master of Arts in English from the University of Arkansas following completion of her Bachelor of Arts in English from Pittsburg State University. She is involved in community service efforts in the Springfield area to reduce poverty, increase post-secondary education, and expand housing options for the disabled.

Bradley Gregory, of Bolivar, was reappointed to the Missouri Development Finance Board.

Mr. Gregory has served as the President and CEO of Bank of Bolivar in Bolivar since 1997. He started the bank and has grown it under his leadership. Mr. Gregory’s previous career experience included various banking roles for Commerce Bank over the course of nearly 20 years. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Economics from Drury College before beginning his banking career.

Cliff Holekamp, of Ladue, was appointed to the Missouri Development Finance Board.

Mr. Holekamp serves as a Professor of Practice in Entrepreneurship and the Academic Director for Entrepreneurship at Washington University’s Olin Business School. He is also the Co-Founder of Cultivation Capital and serves as one of the founding General Partners of this venture capital firm. Mr. Holekamp is a graduate of Washington University with a Master of Business Administration degree with a Concentration in Entrepreneurship and completed his Bachelor’s Degree from Washington & Lee University.

Rick Holton Jr., of St. Louis, was appointed to the Missouri Development Finance Board.

Mr. Holton is a General Partner of FINTOP Capital and a founding partner of Cultivation Capital. Previously, he founded Holton Capital Group, a St. Louis family office that invests in early stage technology, life science companies, and real estate. Mr. Holton also co-founded an online classic car dealership. He received a Master of Business Administration degree from Washington University after completing a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and Economics from Vanderbilt University.

Dr. Deborah Kerber, of Chesterfield, was appointed to the State Board of Optometry.

Dr. Kerber currently serves as the owner of Resler-Kerber Optometry in Florissant. She received her Doctor of Optometry degree from the University of Missouri College of Optometry. Dr. Kerber is a past president of the St. Louis Optometric Society and serves on the Governing Board for Maryville Children’s Home.

Glen Nelson, of Lincoln, was appointed as the Benton County Northern Commissioner.

Mr. Nelson recently concluded several years of service on the Board of Directors for Bothwell Regional Medical System. His previous career experience included multiple terms as the Mayor of Lincoln, Missouri, and over 30 years with AT&T/Pacific Bell, where he rose to being an Operations District Manager at the end of his time with the company. He is involved in his community through service on the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and the Whiteman Air Force Base Community Council. Mr. Nelson also served six years as a member of the U.S. Marine Corp Reserve.

Derek Poe, of Strafford, was appointed to the Missouri Propane Safety Commission.

Mr. Poe has served as the District Manager of Titan Propane in Branson since 2012 and in the same capacity of Titan Propane’s Joplin district since 2013. He has served as the President of the Missouri Propane Gas Association since July 2018 and as the organization’s director since April 2008. Mr. Poe is a graduate of Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Private/Commercial Recreation Management.

Dr. Scott Ream, of West Plains, was appointed to the State Board of Optometry.

Dr. Ream currently works as an optometrist at Ream Optometry. He earned his Doctor of Optometry degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis after graduating with his Bachelor of Science from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Dr. Ream has made over 30 trips to third world countries to provide free eye care and eyeglasses to individuals in need. He is involved in numerous community activities, including as Chair of the Missouri State University Development Board and through his service on the Missouri State University Chancellor’s Advisory Board.