Monroe City's boys continued their winning ways with a first-round victory in district play at Centralia Tuesday night, defeating Highland 66-21.

C.E. Talton and Ethan Lehenbauer scored 14 points apiece for the winners.

The Panthers, 22-4 overall, have won seven straight games.

The number one-seeded team in the Class 3, District 13 tournament returns action at 6 p.m. Thursday against 11-11 Hallsville in a district semifinal game. Hallsville, the number five seed, knocked off fourth-seeded Clark County 62-55 on Tuesday.