Columbia and Boone County residents can become trained storm spotters during a class offered from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Stotler Lounge in the Memorial Union at the University of Missouri.

The class, offered jointly by the Boone County Office of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service, will train people to provide timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the weather service. The information, along with other tools, allow for a more timely and accurate warning for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and flash flooding.

There is no cost to attend the training. Those wishing to become storm spotters must be at least 18 years of age.