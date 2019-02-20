The Newburg girls basketball team opened Districts against Bakersfield on Monday, Feb. 18. The fourth-seeded Lady Wolves overcame two key players fouling out to grind out a 55-51 win in overtime.

Scoring was at a premium early, but Newburg was able to take control in the first thanks to repeated trips to the charity stripe. Claire Affolter knocked down five free throws, while Macy and Marah Suschanke each added a bucket to grab an early 9-7 lead.

Newburg kicked their scoring in the second on the back of Affolter. She scored nine points in the quarter to lead the Lady Wolves to a 15-point quarter. Defensively, Newburg held Bakersfield to just eight points in the quarter to carry a 24-15 at the half.

After a strong first half, Newburg went cold in the second. The Lady Wolves scored nine points int he third, going 1-4 at the free throw line to leave a few points on the table. Meanwhile, Bakersfield picked up the pace thanks to a 10-point quarter from Kasandra Watlington. Her teammates added eight points to tie the game at 33 heading into the fourth.

The fourth quarter was a back and forth affair, but Newburg stayed afloat thanks to Bailey Brookshire. The freshman knocked down a three and scored seven points in the quarter. Bakersfield matched the Lady Wolves shot for shot, knocking down a pair of threes to tie keep the game tied and force overtime locked at 44.

The free throw line became the deciding factor in overtime, as the Lady Wolves went to the charity stripe eight times in the period. Claire Affolter connected on four of those free throws, while her sister Grace knocked down three more. Brookshire added a bucket before fouling out, while Macy Suschanke was also forced to the bench after collecting her fifth foul. Despite the shrinking bench, Newburg was able to hold on to a 55-51 win to advance to the second round of Districts.

"We played a good first half them came out cold in the second," said head coach Jeff Atchison. "Foul trouble hurt us and shots didn’t fall in the third, but offensive rebounds and steals kept us in the game."

C. Affolter recorded a triple-double for Newburg in the win. She racked up 20 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and added 10 steals. She also had five assists and a block. Brookshire chipped in with nine points, eight rebounds, four steals, two blocks and two assists. Macy Suchanke had nine points, a steal and a rebound. G. Affolter scored seven points to go with five steals, four assists and three rebounds. Adriauna Williams had six points, a steal and an assist. Marah Sushanke chipped in with four points, two rebounds, a steal and an assist.

Newburg faced off against top-seeded Eminence in the second round on Wednesday, but results were not available at press time. The winner will play the winner of Koshkonong and Dora in the championship on Saturday, Feb. 23.

"Eminence will be a tough test and a hard out," said coach Atchison. They are a good well coached team."