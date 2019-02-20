From a planning perspective, to promote wayfinding, the diagonal portion of the end of 12th St. should have never been named 12th St., Rolla City Planner James Shields said during the first reading of the request for the Rolla City Council to pass a resolution that would rename the west end of 12th St. between Duane Ave. and 14th St. — to Fitch Street.

The resolution was a source of conflict at the initial Dec. 3 Rolla City Council meeting that was held in order for the council to comply with state law. Under Section 77.220 of the state’s Revised Statues, the council must pass a resolution before the council has the authority to pass an ordinance to change the name of any street or avenue.

The Development Review Committee held a meeting before the December council meeting, where Rolla’s Fire Chief, Ron Smith, stated his concern with changing the name of the street, since the area is rapidly changing and there’s the risk that there would be further changes to the name of 12th St. in the future.

Chief Smith had said that any change to the street name might cause confusion for all public safety responders and delay emergency response. And in the event a name change is approved, the City of Rolla Fire and Rescue requested the street was named 14th St. because it would be the most logical street name and address for the house located on the section of the street.

On the one hand, a letter of support was filed with Rolla’s Community Development Department by one of the three property owners along the 315 foot stretch of road that would have the new name of Fitch Street.

Shields added there is a need to distinguish the isolated west end of 12th St. from the remaining majority of 12th St. since the streets should be continuous. And the applicants, Mark, and Stephanie Fitch, proposed the ordinance because it is inconsistent to have two separated sections of street that are identically named, Shields said.

Mark Fitch, had also addressed the Rolla City Council before the resolution was passed and said, “The name of the little section of the street my address is now doesn’t make a lot of sense, and maybe it never did. And, yes, I would be concerned about 911 not finding us, but Fed-ex already can’t find us.”

Mark Fitch added that he had no particular plans to sell his house, so he didn’t see any reason why there would be a change to the street name down the line. The resolution had passed with six council members in favor and five council members against the proposal.

On Feb. 19, the Rolla City Council held the final reading of the ordinance — after residents had the necessary two-month time-frame to appeal the resolution. Rolla's city clerk didn’t receive any submitted protests, so the council now had the power to approve the change to the street name through the ordinance, Shields said.

The city council then conducted the final reading, and after reviewing the request throughout 2018 leading into 2019, the council passed the ordinance — with the west end of 12th St. now Fitch Street.