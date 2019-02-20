Pulaski County Clerk Dave Ernst announced that absentee voting for the April 2nd municipal elections opened Tuesday, February 19th, 2019. Individuals may vote absentee for the following reasons:

Absence on election day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote; Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability; Religious belief or practice; Employment as an election authority, as a member of an election authority, or by an election authority at a location other than such voter's polling place; Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained. Certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under sections 589.660 to 589.681 because of safety concerns. United States citizen living overseas or members of the military have special provisions for how to register, receive, and return your ballot.

“One of my top priorities since taking office has been to make sure that everyone who is eligible to vote, has every opportunity to vote,” said Ernst. “My office will also be open the Saturday prior to the election to give residents one more option to cast their ballot.”

For more information on how to vote, visit pulaskivotes.org or call the Pulaski County Clerk’s office at (573) 774- 4701.