Here comes another chance for more snow — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Rolla, which is in effect from noon today through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, snow will develop over northern Arkansas and southern Missouri this afternoon, and rapidly expand northward through the rest of the region late this afternoon and through the early evening hours.

Temperatures will then warm above freezing from mid-evening through the overnight hours, causing snow to change to a wintry mix this evening. Drizzle and freezing drizzle is expected overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Total snow accumulations will range from around an inch to two and a half inches. Ice accumulations will range from a thin glaze to two tenths of an inch.