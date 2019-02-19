Volunteers are needed to help staff a regional robotics championship for middle and high school students hosted by Missouri University of Science and Technology in March.

The FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship will be held Saturday, March 9, in the Gale Bullman Building, located at the corner of 10th Street and Bishop Avenue (U.S. Highway 63) in Rolla. The event is expected to bring hundreds of visitors to the Missouri S&T campus.



The FIRST Tech Challenge event will require over 100 volunteers for many positions, though some jobs may require further online training. All volunteers must register online at firstinspires.org/volunteer.



The event provides a hands-on opportunity to engage young people and maintain their interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning. Competitive robotics encourages life skills such as teamwork, communication and project-based organization.

