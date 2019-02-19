In 2021 Missouri will enter its third century of statehood. Maybe we should take the time to ask why do we call Missouri home? What will keep our State vibrant for the next 200 years?

Last week I had the opportunity to attend a Missouri Bicentennial informational meeting at the Neosho-Newton County Library. Michael Sweeney, Coordinator of the Missouri Bicentennial celebration for the State Historical Society of Missouri, talked about the many different opportunities for citizen and community involvement in the bicentennial. I do hope we Missourians give the planners our full cooperation because this could be something really good.

The mission of Missouri2021, the brand name of the bicentennial commemoration, is “to promote a better understanding of Missouri and its regions, communities, and people, both past and present.” To that end, “the Missouri Bicentennial provides opportunities for citizens to celebrate, explore, and share perspectives on the state's rich history and culture.”

Organized by a coalition of statewide nonprofit organizations, as well as a special commission created by the governor, Missouri2021 is being implemented with a heavy focus on pulling our different regions together to work toward understanding our entire state better.

So what can we do? Well, like I said, there are a LOT of things going on. One of my personal favorite projects is the Missouri Community Legacies program. We are being asked to document our local traditions, our meaningful places, our significant institutions here in Newton and McDonald Counties and submit them via the Missouri2021 website. This is to create a current snapshot of the part of the State we call home, and develop a future resource for researchers. Go to missouri2021.org to download the Missouri Community Legacies field kit and for more information.

A fun and easy one is the My Missouri 2021 Photograph project. Just submit photos taken in 2018 or 2019 of things or scenes in your county that really captures its essence and spirit. The photos will be displayed on the Missouri2021 website, as a permanent visual record of Missouri at its bicentennial of statehood, and 200 will be selected for a traveling exhibit across the state in 2020-2021. Go to missouri2021.org for rules and further details.

A project that I am personally interested in is the online Missouri Encyclopedia. Local writers are being asked to submit articles on people, places, and events in OUR area that shaped our communities, our counties, and our region. You can also simply suggest topics for articles. Go to missouriencyclopedia.org for more information, including guidelines.

Another fun project is the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt. All 114 counties of Missouri are being asked to submit a quilt block that represents their particular county. All of the quilt blocks will then be assembled into a single Missouri Bicentennial Quilt that will travel around the state. My understanding is that there can be multiple submissions from individuals and groups within the same county, but only one block will be selected for the quilt by a panel of judges. However, the quilt blocks must be submitted by Labor Day of THIS year (which is September 2). You can find rules and other information at missouri2021.org

There is a penny drive program to pay to help preserve original founding documents of the State. For more information on how to get your school or organization involved in that one, contact Claire Bruntrager, at the Missouri Humanities Council, at claire@mohumanities.org or call 314-781-9660.

Has your community's public event or program been around for a long time and align with the Missouri2021 mission (see above)? You can get it officially endorsed by the Missouri2021 bicentennial commemoration to help promote it on the Missouri2021 website and social media platforms. Apply at missouri2021.org.

There are also school lesson plans, traveling exhibits, conferences, programs, and lots more going on to celebrate Missouri's 200 years of statehood. You can get more information on all of this and more at missouri2021.org.

As I told someone after last week's meeting, and as I said at the top of today's column, this could be really good – if it gets cooperation and involvement from Missouri's citizens. That's you and I.

-Wes Franklin writes a weekly column, That History Guy, for The Neosho Daily News.