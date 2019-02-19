Hannibal’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24 at Scott’s Chapel United Methodist Church located at 1815 Hope Street.

Those born after Dr. King’s death in 1968 would certainly not have experienced the events that shaped his life, nor would they have heard his words spoken in the context of the times in which they were written — prophetic words that shook the foundations of America and forever changed how we live with one another. And, unfortunately, for many born before 1968, memories of those events and times have begun to grow dim.

“The Making of a Prophet,” this year’s MLK Day program, will provide an opportunity for both young and old to reflect upon the ways that God prepared Martin Luther King Jr. for the role he was to play. A role that made him one of the most revered figures in American history, not to mention one of the most quotable of individuals, with a continuing relevance to the condition of our country and its people.

Those speakers and musicians helping to remind everyone of the times and events that shaped the life and legacy of Dr. King will include: Rev. Faye Vaughn, Robert Boone, Rev. Robin Terrell, Paula Holliday, Michael Miller, W.T. Johnson, Jim Dewey, Tina Haley, Ashley Conley and Gale Conley.